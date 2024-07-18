The MarTech Summit Bangkok, 29 & 30 October 2024 at Hotel Nikko Bangkok

The two-day summit will be delivered in English, featuring various formats such as Panel Discussions, Keynote Presentations, Fireside Chats, and Roundtable Discussions. This will provide you with the most complete summit experience. Seize this opportunity to learn from top industry experts, share ideas with peers, and engage in in-depth discussions with professionals from sectors different to yours. Bring your team and reflect on the past year and get ready for the next!

What Will We Talk About?

This year's agenda encompasses two major themes: People, Culture, CX Personalisation and MarTech Innovation & Trends. We'll be deep diving into sessions to explore the importance of a human-centric, customer-first approach and the influence of local culture in the context of AI innovation. Get ready for an action-packed event featuring more than 15 sessions led by 40+ industry-leading speakers.

We curate the attendance to consist of 85% senior-level leaders, making this your best and only opportunity in late 2024 to learn from experienced peers, exchange ideas, and validate your own. You can also bring your doubts and uncertainties to the Live Q&A & Roundtable Discussions, where you can share them and be heard!

Why Attend?

These are the features that you don't want to miss out at The MarTech Summit Bangkok:

INSPIRING SESSIONS: The Two-Day agenda includes 15+ sessions on the hottest MarTech topics that you need to know, whether you work in the field or not!

MEET-UP WITH PEERS: Alongside the main summit sessions, The MarTech Summit also creates ample opportunities for attendees and speakers to connect with each other during Networking Coffee Breaks and Departure Drinks.

MULTIPLE WAYS TO ENGAGE: Immerse yourself in informative talks, participate in idea exchanges during roundtable discussions, and connect with senior-level peers and new solution providers throughout the summit.

Don't miss out on this once-a-year chance to meet peers and exchange ideas! There's nothing more inspiring than immersing yourself in a room filled with MarTech enthusiasts!

Recap of October 2023

At our previous edition in October 2023, the summit was nothing short of a resounding success, with an impressive turnout of over 200 senior-level marketers, more than 40 dynamic speakers, and a diverse array of 10 MarTech exhibitors. We were honoured to host an eclectic mix of delegates from renowned organisations such as Central Group, Minor Hotels, NocNoc, Carabao Group, Osotspa, Klook, SCB, Suntory Beverage and Food, Nestle, CBRE, Banpu, UOB, PepsiCo, ABA Bank, and many more.

