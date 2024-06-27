The Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition Officially Opens

QINGDAO, China, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 26th, the opening ceremony of the Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition, also known as the Global Digital Intelligence Security Conference, was held at the Qingdao International Convention Center. The competition was hosted by 360 Digital Security Group and VUL.AI, undertaken by ISC platform and SecOps platform, and co-organized by Cyber Peace and Integrity Technology Group. As a top-level cyber security event with high specifications, large scale and generous prize money in the Eastern Hemisphere, the Matrix Cup has attracted more than 1000 teams from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia and other countries to participate with 20 million prize money, multi-dimensional competitions, and innovative competition systems.

With the theme of "Intelligent Defense Security, Digital Enlightenment for the Future", the main forum of the Matrix Cup gathered security pioneers, expert think tanks, and industry leaders to participate in depth, and jointly exchange hot topics such as artificial intelligence innovation and governance, intelligent network security defense system construction, and new progress in large-scale model security research, and drew a new blueprint for the integrated development of digital security and AI technology.

The first Matrix Cup Cyber Security Competition set up three tracks: vulnerability mining, artificial intelligence, and team offensive and defensive confrontation. At present, the offline finals of major competitions are in full swing with a prize pool of 20 million yuan, providing a broad stage for the world's top teams to compete and interact.

In addition, during the Matrix Cup, special activities such as the Innovation Exhibition Area and the Matrix Cup Night were also created to gather the digital security industry ecosystem, build a new platform for major security vendors, technology giants, and top teams to display their achievements and cooperate and exchange, and promote the high-quality development of the network security industry.

SOURCE Matrix Cup