The MEC Foods Hosts an Exclusive Egg Tasting Event in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEC Foods will hold an exclusive, invitation-only event in Singapore to promote its premium "Jiyouran" eggs.

Renowned for their vivid color and rich flavor, Jiyouran eggs are the result of MEC Foods' dedication to producing high-quality eggs using a meticulously balanced mixed feed that enhances both taste and nutritional value. A unique wood-vinegar-based feed gives the yolk its signature sweetness, deep orange hue, and elasticity — a hallmark of its rich, concentrated flavor.

Picture of "Jiyouran" eggs

Singapore is now the second-largest importer of Japanese eggs, after Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China. To celebrate this growing appreciation, MEC Foods will host a special promotional event outside Japan for media representatives and F&B professionals.

The session will feature:

An introduction to the characteristics and benefits of Jiyouran eggs

eggs A live tasting of Japanese egg-based dishes created specially for the event

An open discussion and networking opportunity for media and food industry guests

We warmly invite you to experience Japan's world-class Jiyouran eggs firsthand at this exclusive event.

Event Overview (for Media & Food Industry Professionals)

Event Name: Japanese "Jiyouran" Business Briefing & Tasting Event

Venue: Goodwood Park Hotel – Gordon Grill, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221

Date:Wednesday, 19 November 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Participants: By invitation only (approx. 30 guests)

SOURCE MEC Foods