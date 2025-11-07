The MEC Foods Hosts an Exclusive Egg Tasting Event in Singapore
News provided byMEC Foods
07 Nov, 2025, 16:02 CST
SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEC Foods will hold an exclusive, invitation-only event in Singapore to promote its premium "Jiyouran" eggs.
Renowned for their vivid color and rich flavor, Jiyouran eggs are the result of MEC Foods' dedication to producing high-quality eggs using a meticulously balanced mixed feed that enhances both taste and nutritional value. A unique wood-vinegar-based feed gives the yolk its signature sweetness, deep orange hue, and elasticity — a hallmark of its rich, concentrated flavor.
Singapore is now the second-largest importer of Japanese eggs, after Hong Kong SAR and Mainland China. To celebrate this growing appreciation, MEC Foods will host a special promotional event outside Japan for media representatives and F&B professionals.
The session will feature:
- An introduction to the characteristics and benefits of Jiyouran eggs
- A live tasting of Japanese egg-based dishes created specially for the event
- An open discussion and networking opportunity for media and food industry guests
We warmly invite you to experience Japan's world-class Jiyouran eggs firsthand at this exclusive event.
Event Overview (for Media & Food Industry Professionals)
Event Name: Japanese "Jiyouran" Business Briefing & Tasting Event
Venue: Goodwood Park Hotel – Gordon Grill, 22 Scotts Road, Singapore 228221
Date:Wednesday, 19 November 2024
Time: 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Participants: By invitation only (approx. 30 guests)
SOURCE MEC Foods
Share this article