The Mermaid Wins Esteemed International Business Federation (IBF) Award for Groundbreaking Innovation in Culinary Experience

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mermaid, a popular underwater-themed restaurant and bar in Singapore, has been honoured with the prestigious International Business Federation (IBF) Award for its groundbreaking innovation in culinary experiences. Situated at 27 West Coast Highway, #01-14, Singapore 117867, The Mermaid stands out for its unique blend of delectable dining and immersive entertainment.

At the heart of The Mermaid's charm is a grand tank that hosts enchanting performances by mermaids and mermen every evening. These mesmerizing 15 to 20-minute shows feature graceful mermaids and mermen who captivate guests while they indulge in a specially curated menu designed to evoke the wonders of the ocean. Patrons will also have the opportunity to enjoy live performances by well-known bands playing regularly in the evenings.

The menu boasts a range of seafood delicacies including the Seafood Platter, Grilled Octopus, Seafood Stew, and Tiger Prawn Tagliatelle, alongside a selection of tantalizing meat dishes. To complement these offerings, there is an assortment of ocean-themed cocktails, mocktails, wines, champagnes, beers, and spirits available.

Beyond its culinary delights, The Mermaid also serves as a unique venue for organizing immersive events. Equipped with a top-notch sound system, a DJ console and a visually stunning setting, The Mermaid is an ideal space for hosting themed private parties that promise to captivate and enchant attendees.

Danny Ong, co-founder of The Mermaid said, "The Mermaid's recognition at the IBF Awards underscores our dedication to reshaping the culinary landscape by seamlessly integrating gastronomy with entertainment. Whether you seek an extraordinary dining escapade or a distinctive venue for hosting events, The Mermaid is the ultimate destination."

To make reservations or inquire about events, contact The Mermaid at 9038 9038 or visit their Instagram @sg.themermaid.

SOURCE The Mermaid Restaurant