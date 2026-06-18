The Meru Eco Tourism Week 4th Edition "Tourism as a Force for Good: Regenerating Bali Together"

Bali Strengthens Its Position as a Regenerative Tourism Destination Through Cross-Sector Collaboration

DENPASAR, Indonesia, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Tourism Bali, together with The Meru Sanur, the Wonderful Indonesia Sustainable Tourism Industry Forum (WI-STIF), and ACT! Project, in collaboration with Katadata and Katadata Green as official media partners, officially launched The Meru Eco Tourism Week 4th Edition at the Bali Beach Convention Center, Sanur, on May 30–31, 2026.

Opening ceremony The Meru Eco Tourism Week 4th Edition by Mrs. Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia at Bali Beach Convention Center

Carrying the theme "Tourism as a Force for Good: Regenerating Bali Together," the event serves as a collaborative platform that brings together tourism industry stakeholders, government representatives, academics, communities, media, and sustainable solution providers to collectively drive the transformation of Bali's tourism sector toward more responsible and regenerative practices.

In its fourth year, Eco Tourism Bali places a stronger emphasis on nature-positive tourism, an approach that goes beyond reducing negative impacts by actively contributing to environmental regeneration, biodiversity conservation, and ecosystem sustainability.

The event also coincides with the celebration of the International Day for Biological Diversity, observed annually on May 22, serving as an important reminder that the future of tourism is deeply connected to the health of nature and the environment.

Amid Bali's growing environmental challenges, including waste management issues, climate change, ecosystem pressures, and threats to local culture, The Meru Eco Tourism Week 4th Edition aims to demonstrate that tourism should not merely benefit from nature, culture, and local communities, but also take responsibility for protecting, restoring, and regenerating the ecosystems that form the foundation of the industry.

This regenerative approach is reflected across various aspects of tourism and hospitality, including:

Business policies and governance

Responsible hospitality operations

Resource and waste management

Biodiversity protection

Sustainable sourcing practices

Long-term commitments to environmental and community well-being

Looking ahead, nature-positive and regenerative tourism will no longer be viewed as added value, but rather as an emerging necessity and new standard for the global tourism and hospitality industry.

Over the course of two days, the event features a range of strategic programs, including:

Press Conference with national and international media

Panel Discussions, Presentations, and Fireside Chats featuring tourism and hospitality leaders, policymakers, sustainability practitioners, and environmental experts

Eco Business Pitch sessions showcasing sustainable solution providers for the hospitality sector

More than 40 exhibitors presenting innovative sustainability solutions for tourism and hospitality businesses

The Eco Climate Badge Award 2025/2026, recognizing verified hotels and restaurants that have demonstrated excellence in sustainability and climate-friendly operations

Cross-sector Networking Sessions designed to strengthen collaboration and accelerate implementation

The Meru Eco Tourism Week 4th Edition is also honored to welcome Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia, alongside support from various national and international stakeholders committed to strengthening Bali's position as a leading regenerative tourism destination.

"We hope to see more tourism businesses embrace ESG principles and view sustainability as a long-term strategic investment. The government continues to implement concrete measures to promote sustainable tourism development across various destinations, including environmentally friendly infrastructure projects, destination revitalization programs, environmental restoration initiatives, and carrying-capacity assessments.

We believe this forum can strengthen collective awareness of the importance of sustainable tourism and encourage all stakeholders to play a more active role in building cross-sector collaboration."

— Widiyanti Putri Wardhana, Minister of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia

"We highly appreciate Eco Tourism Bali's consistent commitment to organizing Eco Tourism Week every year. Within the Ministry's long-term and medium-term development plans, Indonesia has identified ten priority tourism destinations and three regenerative tourism destinations, one of which is Bali.

Strengthening sustainable tourism remains one of the key priorities of the Ministry of Tourism. Therefore, the government continues to develop policies, mechanisms, and support systems that encourage the practical implementation of sustainability across the tourism sector. We are confident that tourism businesses that adopt sustainability principles will increasingly become the preferred choice of global travelers."

— Rizki Handayani Mustafa, Deputy for Industry and Investment, Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia

"Tourism can no longer operate through extractive models. The industry must evolve into a positive force that actively contributes to protecting and regenerating nature and surrounding ecosystems."

— Rahmi Fajar Harini, Co-Founder, Eco Tourism Bali

"Sustainability is no longer an optional addition within the tourism industry. It has become a fundamental pillar in maintaining Bali's competitiveness and securing its future as a world-class destination."

— Suzy Hutomo, Co-Founder, Eco Tourism Bali

"Hosting The Meru Eco Tourism Week reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting and advancing sustainable and regenerative tourism in Bali. This commitment is reinforced through our continued collaboration with Eco Tourism Bali, a partner that shares our vision of a tourism industry that not only generates economic value, but also protects, restores, and enriches the natural environment, cultural heritage, and local communities that make Bali unique.

Located within The Sanur Special Economic Zone for Health & Wellness, this integrated tourism ecosystem demonstrates how innovative healthcare facilities, biodiversity, holistic wellness, community well-being, cultural preservation, and economic growth can coexist to create long-term value while supporting the future of Indonesia's tourism industry through sustainable and responsible development.

Through The Meru Eco Tourism Week, we believe this event can inspire meaningful ideas and accelerate collective action toward a more sustainable and regenerative future for Bali and Indonesia."

— Ed Brea, General Manager, The Meru Sanur

Through this platform, Eco Tourism Bali hopes that The Meru Eco Tourism Week 4th Edition will serve not only as a forum for discussion, but also as a catalyst for meaningful collaboration capable of delivering long-term solutions and impact for Bali's future.

United by a shared vision, Eco Tourism Bali and The Meru Sanur believe that Bali's future tourism success depends on growing alongside nature, rather than at its expense. Through collective action across industries, Bali can advance a tourism model that not only drives economic growth, but also preserves the environment, empowers local communities, and safeguards its rich cultural heritage for generations to come.

About The Meru Sanur:

Nestled along the tranquil coastline of Sanur, Bali, The Meru Sanur is an all-suite beachfront resort thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with the lush tropical gardens, Indonesian traditions, and authentic Balinese culture. Complementing the experience, the resort offers diverse gastronomic journeys ranging from authentic Indonesian specialties to international cuisine, alongside wellness and spa offerings rooted in Balinese healing traditions and local wisdom. The resort also features a non-digital kids club, a state-of-the-art fitness center, two expansive swimming pools, and world-class wedding and event venues. As part of InJourney Hospitality's luxury collection, The Meru Sanur is seamlessly connected to the iconic Bali Beach Hotel The Heritage Collection, and Bali Beach Convention Center, all situated within 'The Sanur', Indonesia's first Special Economic Zone dedicated to health and wellness, making it one of the largest premier health and wellness destinations in South East Asia.

For more information, visit website www.themerusanur.com

About Eco Tourism Bali

Eco Tourism Bali is a platform committed to advancing sustainable and regenerative tourism practices in Bali through cross-sector collaboration, sustainability verification, capacity-building initiatives, and environmental and social programs such as the Eco Climate Badge and the Regenerative Bali Program.

For more information, visit website www.ecotourismbali.com

SOURCE The Meru Sanur