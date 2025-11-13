The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026, Highlighting Malaysia's Diverse and Vibrant Culinary Scene, from Street Stalls to Fine Dining

News provided by

MICHELIN Guide

13 Nov, 2025, 19:38 CST

  • The fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 151 establishments, including 58 Bib Gourmand and 84 MICHELIN Selected venues
  • 2 restaurants are newly promoted to One MICHELIN Star
  • The Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected distinctions recognize several new and notable eateries, exemplifying Malaysia's culinary creativity, cultural richness, and dynamic food landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026 has revealed its latest restaurant selection consisting of 151 distinguished restaurants, spanning the MICHELIN Star, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected distinctions. Now in its fourth year, the Guide captures the culinary identities of two cities which are currently in full creative bloom, with everything from humble street stalls to refined tasting menus.

Continue Reading

This year's selection tells a story of a country whose culinary voice grows more assured and expressive with every passing year. It is a flavourful portrait of a nation that pays tribute to its roots while embracing the world.

"The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026 celebrates a country where culinary heritage and modern imagination come together in perfect balance. From kitchens that honour generations of tradition to talents that boldly redefine excellence, Malaysia's dining landscape continues to flourish as one of Asia's most inspiring," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide. 

"The 151 establishments recognised this year reflect the remarkable energy and diversity of Malaysia's food scene. Together, they form a mosaic of flavour and passion, telling the culinary story of a modern Malaysia; a story that's confident, expressive, and innovative."

Dewakan Ever Still the Vanguard

Chef Darren Teoh's Dewakan once again retains its coveted Two MICHELIN Stars, marking a third consecutive year at the pinnacle of Malaysia's fine dining echelon. Known for its innovative use of indigenous ingredients and fearless reinterpretation of traditional Malaysian flavours, Dewakan remains both a culinary beacon and a cultural statement. Its continued recognition affirms not only its excellence, but its vital role in shaping Malaysia's culinary narrative.    

Dewakan also joins the MICHELIN Green Star community and has captured the Inspectors' attention for their inspiring visions. The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy. By gathering a community of innovative establishments driven to pursue progress in the role of restaurants, the MICHELIN Green Star fosters dialogue and collaboration, encouraging establishments to inspire and evolve together.  

Akar and Terra Dining promoted to one MICHELIN Star

The Guide features eight One MICHELIN Star restaurants, including two restaurants newly promoted from MICHELIN Selected - Akar and Terra Dining – alongside these restaurants Beta, Chim by Chef Noom, DC. by Darren Chin, Molina, Au Jardin, and Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery.

  • Akar - Led by Chef Aidan Low, receives its first MICHELIN Star for refashioned European recipes with Japanese, French and Malaysian influences, elegantly bridging heritage and innovation through carefully layered textures and tastes.
  • Terra Dining - Under the helm of Chef Yu Cheng Chong, the restaurant earns its first MICHELIN Star for their refined, ingredient-focused approach to contemporary Malaysian cuisine, where precision meets restraint and every flavour is thoughtfully composed.

MICHELIN Guide Special Awards      

This year, the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang casts a warm spotlight on exceptional individuals, whose passion, discipline, and talent continue to elevate Malaysia's dining experience.

  • The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award
    Honouring Chef Chin Hua Wong of Shu (newly MICHELIN Selected restaurant). Chef Wong's work reflects a deep connection to heritage, identity, and personal history. With solid foundations in acclaimed kitchens across Singapore, Bangkok, and Shenzhen, he brings a wealth of global experience to his own restaurant, Shu, that serves as both a tribute to his Chinese roots and a platform for exploring the evolution of diaspora cuisine. Through modern techniques and heartfelt storytelling, each dish is crafted with intention—rooted in culture and rich with meaning. Chef Wong's discipline, curiosity, and quiet passion make him a distinctive voice in Malaysia's culinary landscape.

  • The MICHELIN Guide Service Award
    The Service Award is bestowed upon Mr. Maverick Fung of K, a newly MICHELIN Selected Japanese fine dining restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. With over a decade of experience in hospitality, Mr. Fung blends attentiveness with deep knowledge of ingredients, offering not just service but a crafted experience. His warmth, professionalism, and intuitive wine recommendations exemplify the often-unsung artistry of the front-of-house.

  • The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia
    The award is given to Bidou, the latest brainchild of Chef Darren Teoh. Unlike Dewakan's innovative exploration of local cuisine, Bidou remains faithful to authentic French cuisine, paying homage to French "nouvelle cuisine". Inspired by legends like Paul Bocuse and Michel Guérard, Bidou showcases Chef Darren Teoh's French culinary heritage while paying heartfelt tribute to French gastronomic culture.

Celebrating the Joys of New Discoveries, from Humble Pleasures to Selected Rising Stars

In the beloved Bib Gourmand distinction — which celebrates exceptional food at affordable prices — 5 new eateries have earned their stripes.

  • Kuala Lumpur's Gulainya and Lama bring Peranakan warmth and complexity to the fore.
  • In Penang, Awesome Char Koay Teow, Bee Hwa Cafe, and Sifu join the ranks, showcasing street food and local favourites with remarkable depth and consistency.

Meanwhile, the MICHELIN Selected distinction shines a light on 84 establishments, with 11 new additions that have impressed inspectors with their quality, character, and culinary promise, each one offering a memorable dining experience that speaks to creativity, craftsmanship, and care.

These MICHELIN Selected restaurants reflect the pulse of a dynamic dining scene in motion, where new ideas, fresh perspectives, and culinary ambition are constantly in motion.

In Kuala Lumpur, new additions include:

  • Bidou - A French bistro offering refined yet comforting fare.
  • Jie - An inventive dining room showcasing modern Chinese fare through contemporary techniques.
  • K - A modern Japanese restaurant renowned for its meticulous omakase experience.
  • Kazu - A contemporary Japanese restaurant specializing in high-quality sushi and kappo menus.
  • Kuki - A vegan concept redefining plant-based cuisine with flair.
  • Shu - An innovative kitchen known for its creative, ingredient-driven approach.

In Penang, the newcomers include:

  • Blacklinen - A barbecue specialist that combines smoky depth with elegant presentation.
  • Du-An (Lebuh Pantai) - A celebration of Malaysian heritage through elevated local flavours.
  • Mémoire - Offering an innovative tasting menu inspired by personal stories and culinary nostalgia.
  • Peninsula House - Blending Australian contemporary sensibilities with Asian ingredients.
  • Sood by Chef Ton - A Thai contemporary restaurant bringing refined Bangkok flair to Penang's dining scene.

Together, these new entries exemplify the vibrant spirit of Malaysia's dining scene, where creativity, passion, and cultural diversity continue to inspire memorable culinary experiences.

The full list of restaurants is provided at the end of this press release.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026 at a Glance:



New

Promoted

TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS

151

16

2

Total 2 MICHELIN Stars

1



Total 1 MICHELIN Star

8


2*

Total Bib Gourmand

58

5


Total MICHELIN Selected

84

11


KUALA LUMPUR

77

8

2

Total 2 MICHELIN Stars

1



Total 1 MICHELIN Star

6


2

Total Bib Gourmand

25

2


Total MICHELIN Selected

45

6


PENANG

74

8


Total 1 MICHELIN Star

2



Total Bib Gourmand

33

3


Total MICHELIN Selected

39

5


*Moved from MICHELIN Selected

To receive the latest news and updates all year round, visit the MICHELIN Guide website, or download the free app for iOS and Android

The MICHELIN Guide Worldwide app for iOS and Android  devices.

About Michelin:
Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. (www.michelin.com).

Our 2026 Official Partners

Wuliangye
UOB Malaysia 
FunNow

THE MICHELIN GUIDE 202 6
KUALA LUMPUR | PENANG

KUALA LUMPUR

Two MICHELIN Stars
 Excellent cooking, worth a detour!

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Dewakan

Malaysian & Contemporary

One MICHELIN Star 
High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Akar Promoted

Malaysian & Contemporary

Beta

Malaysian & Contemporary

Chim by Chef Noom

Thai Contemporary

DC. by Darren Chin

French Contemporary

Molina

Innovative

Terra Dining Promoted

Malaysian & Contemporary

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh

Malaysian

Aliyaa

Sri Lankan

Anak Baba (Brickfields)

Malaysian & Peranakan

Coast by Kayra

Indian

Congkak (Bukit Bintang)

Malaysian

De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant)

Malaysian

Foong Lian

Cantonese

Gulainya New

Peranakan

Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras)

Seafood

Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)

Cantonese

Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong)

Malaysian

Hor Poh Cuisine

Hakkanese

Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice

Street Food

Lai Foong Lala Noodles

Noodles

Lama New

Peranakan

Leen's

Middle Eastern

MTR 1924

Indian Vegetarian

Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre)

Malaysian

Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama)

Malaysian

Nirwana

Indian

Roti by d'Tandoor

Indian

Sao Nam

Vietnamese

Sek Yuen

Cantonese

Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles

Noodles

Wong Mei Kee

Street Food

MICHELIN  Selected

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Atelier Binchotan

Barbecue

Bar Kar

Barbecue

Bidou New

French

Bōl

Asian Contemporary

Café Café

French

Cilantro

French Contemporary

Dancing Fish

Malaysian & Indonesian

Dominic

French Contemporary

Elegant Inn

Cantonese

Entier

French Contemporary

Frangipaani

Indian

Gai by Darren Chin (Taman Tun Dr Ismail)

Thai

Hide

Innovative

Jie New

Innovative

Jwala

Indian

K New

Japanese

Kayra

Indian

Kazu New

Japanese

Kuki New

Vegan

La Suisse

European

Li Yen

Cantonese

Limapulo

Peranakan

Ling Long

Innovative

Malai

Thai

Marble 8

Steakhouse

Marini's on 57

Italian

Nadodi

Innovative

Passage Thru India

Indian

Potager

French Contemporary

Qureshi

Indian

Seed

Innovative

Shanghai Restaurant

Shanghainese

Shu New

Innovative

Skillet

European Contemporary

Sushi Masa

Sushi

Sushi Ori

Sushi

Sushi Taka

Sushi

Tanglin (Bukit Damansara)

Malaysian

Tenmasa

Tempura

Teochew Lao Er

Teochew

The Brasserie

French Contemporary

Ushi

Japanese

Vantador

Steakhouse

Wagyu Kappo Yoshida

Japanese

Yun House

Cantonese

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Dewakan

Malaysian & Contemporary

PENANG

One MICHELIN Star 
High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Au Jardin

European Contemporary

Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery

Peranakan

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

Ah Boy Koay Teow Th'ng

Street Food

Awesome Char Koay Teow New

Street Food

Bee Hwa Cafe New

Malaysian

Bibik's Kitchen

Peranakan

BM Cathay Pancake

Street Food

BM Yam Rice

Teochew

Bridge Street Prawn Noodle

Street Food

Communal Table by Gēn

Malaysian

Duck Blood Curry Mee

Street Food

Ghee Lian

Street Food

Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee (223 Jalan Burma)

Street Food

Hot Bowl White Curry Mee

Noodles

Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine

Peranakan

Laksalicious

Malaysian

Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th'ng

Street Food

Ming Qin Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow

Noodles

Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay

Small eats

My Own Café

Street Food

Neighbourwood

European Contemporary

Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow

Street Food

Penang Road Famous Laksa

Street Food

Rasa Rasa

Peranakan

Ravi's Famous Apom Manis

Street Food

Sardaarji

Indian

Siam Road Char Koay Teow

Street Food

Sifu New

Peranakan

Sister Yao's Char Koay Kak

Street Food

Super Star Koay Teow Soup (78 Lebuh Kimberley)

Street Food

Taman Bukit Curry Mee

Street Food

Teksen

Cantonese

Thara

Thai

Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa

Street Food

Winn's Cafe

Peranakan

MICHELIN SELECTED

Restaurant Name (ENG)

Type of Cuisine

888 Hokkien Mee

Street Food

Air Itam Duck Rice

Street Food

Air Itam Sister Curry Mee

Street Food

Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang

Street Food

Bali Hai Seafood Market

Seafood

Bao Teck Tea House

Dim Sum

Bee See Heong

Malaysian

Bite N Eat Dindigul Biriyani

Indian

Blacklinen New

Barbecue

Blanc

European Contemporary

Ceki

Peranakan

Christoph's

Austrian

Curios-City

Innovative

Du-An (Lebuh Pantai) New

Malaysian

Fatty Loh Chicken Rice

Street Food

Feringgi Grill

European Contemporary

Firewood

Barbecue

Fook Cheow Cafe

Noodles

Gēn

Innovative

Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice

Street Food

Il Bacaro

Italian

Jaloux

Italian

Jawi House

Peranakan

Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice

Street Food

Kebaya Dining Room

Peranakan

Kota Dine & Coffee (Fort Cornwallis)

Peranakan

La Vie

European Contemporary

Lucky Hole

Innovative

Mémoire New

Innovative

Nyonya Willow

Peranakan

Penang Famous Samosa

Street Food

Peninsula House New

Australian Contemporary

Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup

Noodles

Richard Rivalee

Peranakan

Sambal

Asian Contemporary

Sood by Chef Ton New

Thai Contemporary

The Pinn

Small eats

Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle

Noodles

WhatSaeb Boat Noodles

Thai

SOURCE MICHELIN Guide

Also from this source

THE MICHELIN GUIDE EXPANDS TO NEW TAIPEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY AND HSINCHU CITY

THE MICHELIN GUIDE EXPANDS TO NEW TAIPEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY AND HSINCHU CITY

After its debut in Taipei in 2018, and progressive expansions to Taichung in 2020, and Tainan and Kaohsiung in 2022, the MICHELIN Guide announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Travel

Travel

Retail

Retail

Restaurants

Restaurants

News Releases in Similar Topics