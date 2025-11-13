The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026, Highlighting Malaysia's Diverse and Vibrant Culinary Scene, from Street Stalls to Fine Dining

The fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang features a total of 151 establishments, including 58 Bib Gourmand and 84 MICHELIN Selected venues

2 restaurants are newly promoted to One MICHELIN Star

are newly The Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected distinctions recognize several new and notable eateries, exemplifying Malaysia's culinary creativity, cultural richness, and dynamic food landscape

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026 has revealed its latest restaurant selection consisting of 151 distinguished restaurants, spanning the MICHELIN Star, Bib Gourmand, and MICHELIN Selected distinctions. Now in its fourth year, the Guide captures the culinary identities of two cities which are currently in full creative bloom, with everything from humble street stalls to refined tasting menus.

This year's selection tells a story of a country whose culinary voice grows more assured and expressive with every passing year. It is a flavourful portrait of a nation that pays tribute to its roots while embracing the world.

"The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026 celebrates a country where culinary heritage and modern imagination come together in perfect balance. From kitchens that honour generations of tradition to talents that boldly redefine excellence, Malaysia's dining landscape continues to flourish as one of Asia's most inspiring," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.

"The 151 establishments recognised this year reflect the remarkable energy and diversity of Malaysia's food scene. Together, they form a mosaic of flavour and passion, telling the culinary story of a modern Malaysia; a story that's confident, expressive, and innovative."

Dewakan Ever Still the Vanguard



Chef Darren Teoh's Dewakan once again retains its coveted Two MICHELIN Stars, marking a third consecutive year at the pinnacle of Malaysia's fine dining echelon. Known for its innovative use of indigenous ingredients and fearless reinterpretation of traditional Malaysian flavours, Dewakan remains both a culinary beacon and a cultural statement. Its continued recognition affirms not only its excellence, but its vital role in shaping Malaysia's culinary narrative.

Dewakan also joins the MICHELIN Green Star community and has captured the Inspectors' attention for their inspiring visions. The MICHELIN Green Star editorially highlights restaurants that, among the MICHELIN Guide selection, have inspired and impressed Inspectors with their committed vision for the future of gastronomy. By gathering a community of innovative establishments driven to pursue progress in the role of restaurants, the MICHELIN Green Star fosters dialogue and collaboration, encouraging establishments to inspire and evolve together.

Akar and Terra Dining promoted to one MICHELIN Star

The Guide features eight One MICHELIN Star restaurants, including two restaurants newly promoted from MICHELIN Selected - Akar and Terra Dining – alongside these restaurants Beta, Chim by Chef Noom, DC. by Darren Chin, Molina, Au Jardin, and Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery.

Akar - Led by Chef Aidan Low, receives its first MICHELIN Star for refashioned European recipes with Japanese, French and Malaysian influences, elegantly bridging heritage and innovation through carefully layered textures and tastes.

- Led by Chef Aidan Low, receives its first MICHELIN Star for refashioned European recipes with Japanese, French and Malaysian influences, elegantly bridging heritage and innovation through carefully layered textures and tastes. Terra Dining - Under the helm of Chef Yu Cheng Chong, the restaurant earns its first MICHELIN Star for their refined, ingredient-focused approach to contemporary Malaysian cuisine, where precision meets restraint and every flavour is thoughtfully composed.

MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

This year, the MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang casts a warm spotlight on exceptional individuals, whose passion, discipline, and talent continue to elevate Malaysia's dining experience.

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

Honouring Chef Chin Hua Wong of Shu (newly MICHELIN Selected restaurant). Chef Wong's work reflects a deep connection to heritage, identity, and personal history. With solid foundations in acclaimed kitchens across Singapore, Bangkok, and Shenzhen, he brings a wealth of global experience to his own restaurant, Shu, that serves as both a tribute to his Chinese roots and a platform for exploring the evolution of diaspora cuisine. Through modern techniques and heartfelt storytelling, each dish is crafted with intention—rooted in culture and rich with meaning. Chef Wong's discipline, curiosity, and quiet passion make him a distinctive voice in Malaysia's culinary landscape.





Honouring of (newly MICHELIN Selected restaurant). C rk reflects a deep connection to heritage, identity, and personal history. With solid foundations in acclaimed kitchens across Singapore, Bangkok, and Shenzhen, he brings a wealth of global experience to his own restaurant, Shu, that serves as both a tribute to his Chinese roots and a platform for exploring the evolution of diaspora cuisine. Through modern techniques and heartfelt storytelling, each dish is crafted with intention—rooted in culture and rich with meaning. Chef Wong's discipline, curiosity, and quiet passion make him a distinctive voice in Malaysia's culinary landscape. The MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The Service Award is bestowed upon Mr. Maverick Fung of K, a newly MICHELIN Selected Japanese fine dining restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. With over a decade of experience in hospitality, Mr. Fung blends attentiveness with deep knowledge of ingredients, offering not just service but a crafted experience. His warmth, professionalism, and intuitive wine recommendations exemplify the often-unsung artistry of the front-of-house.





The is bestowed upon of a newly MICHELIN Selected Japanese fine dining restaurant in Kuala Lumpur. With over a decade of experience in hospitality, Mr. Fung blends attentiveness with deep knowledge of ingredients, offering not just service but a crafted experience. His warmth, professionalism, and intuitive wine recommendations exemplify the often-unsung artistry of the front-of-house. The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award, presented by UOB Malaysia

The award is given to Bidou, the latest brainchild of Chef Darren Teoh. Unlike Dewakan's innovative exploration of local cuisine, Bidou remains faithful to authentic French cuisine, paying homage to French "nouvelle cuisine". Inspired by legends like Paul Bocuse and Michel Guérard, Bidou showcases Chef Darren Teoh's French culinary heritage while paying heartfelt tribute to French gastronomic culture.

Celebrating the Joys of New Discoveries, from Humble Pleasures to Selected Rising Stars

In the beloved Bib Gourmand distinction — which celebrates exceptional food at affordable prices — 5 new eateries have earned their stripes.

Kuala Lumpur's Gulainya and Lama bring Peranakan warmth and complexity to the fore.

and bring Peranakan warmth and complexity to the fore. In Penang, Awesome Char Koay Teow, Bee Hwa Cafe, and Sifu join the ranks, showcasing street food and local favourites with remarkable depth and consistency.

Meanwhile, the MICHELIN Selected distinction shines a light on 84 establishments, with 11 new additions that have impressed inspectors with their quality, character, and culinary promise, each one offering a memorable dining experience that speaks to creativity, craftsmanship, and care.

These MICHELIN Selected restaurants reflect the pulse of a dynamic dining scene in motion, where new ideas, fresh perspectives, and culinary ambition are constantly in motion.

In Kuala Lumpur, new additions include:

Bidou - A French bistro offering refined yet comforting fare.

- A French bistro offering refined yet comforting fare. Jie - An inventive dining room showcasing modern Chinese fare through contemporary techniques.

- An inventive dining room showcasing modern Chinese fare through contemporary techniques. K - A modern Japanese restaurant renowned for its meticulous omakase experience.

- A modern Japanese restaurant renowned for its meticulous omakase experience. Kazu - A contemporary Japanese restaurant specializing in high-quality sushi and kappo menus.

- A contemporary Japanese restaurant specializing in high-quality sushi and kappo menus. Kuki - A vegan concept redefining plant-based cuisine with flair.

- A vegan concept redefining plant-based cuisine with flair. Shu - An innovative kitchen known for its creative, ingredient-driven approach.

In Penang, the newcomers include:

Blacklinen - A barbecue specialist that combines smoky depth with elegant presentation.

- A barbecue specialist that combines smoky depth with elegant presentation. Du-An (Lebuh Pantai) - A celebration of Malaysian heritage through elevated local flavours.

- A celebration of Malaysian heritage through elevated local flavours. Mémoire - Offering an innovative tasting menu inspired by personal stories and culinary nostalgia.

- Offering an innovative tasting menu inspired by personal stories and culinary nostalgia. Peninsula House - Blending Australian contemporary sensibilities with Asian ingredients.

- Blending Australian contemporary sensibilities with Asian ingredients. Sood by Chef Ton - A Thai contemporary restaurant bringing refined Bangkok flair to Penang's dining scene.

Together, these new entries exemplify the vibrant spirit of Malaysia's dining scene, where creativity, passion, and cultural diversity continue to inspire memorable culinary experiences.

The full list of restaurants is provided at the end of this press release.

The MICHELIN Guide Kuala Lumpur & Penang 2026 at a Glance:





New Promoted TOTAL ESTABLISHMENTS 151 16 2 Total 2 MICHELIN Stars 1



Total 1 MICHELIN Star 8

2* Total Bib Gourmand 58 5

Total MICHELIN Selected 84 11

KUALA LUMPUR 77 8 2 Total 2 MICHELIN Stars 1



Total 1 MICHELIN Star 6

2 Total Bib Gourmand 25 2

Total MICHELIN Selected 45 6

PENANG 74 8

Total 1 MICHELIN Star 2



Total Bib Gourmand 33 3

Total MICHELIN Selected 39 5



*Moved from MICHELIN Selected

THE MICHELIN GUIDE 202 6

KUALA LUMPUR | PENANG

KUALA LUMPUR

Two MICHELIN Stars

Excellent cooking, worth a detour!

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Dewakan Malaysian & Contemporary

One MICHELIN Star

High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Akar Promoted Malaysian & Contemporary Beta Malaysian & Contemporary Chim by Chef Noom Thai Contemporary DC. by Darren Chin French Contemporary Molina Innovative Terra Dining Promoted Malaysian & Contemporary

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh Malaysian Aliyaa Sri Lankan Anak Baba (Brickfields) Malaysian & Peranakan Coast by Kayra Indian Congkak (Bukit Bintang) Malaysian De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant) Malaysian Foong Lian Cantonese Gulainya New Peranakan Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras) Seafood Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu) Cantonese Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong) Malaysian Hor Poh Cuisine Hakkanese Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice Street Food Lai Foong Lala Noodles Noodles Lama New Peranakan Leen's Middle Eastern MTR 1924 Indian Vegetarian Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre) Malaysian Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Kelang Lama) Malaysian Nirwana Indian Roti by d'Tandoor Indian Sao Nam Vietnamese Sek Yuen Cantonese Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles Noodles Wong Mei Kee Street Food

MICHELIN Selected

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Atelier Binchotan Barbecue Bar Kar Barbecue Bidou New French Bōl Asian Contemporary Café Café French Cilantro French Contemporary Dancing Fish Malaysian & Indonesian Dominic French Contemporary Elegant Inn Cantonese Entier French Contemporary Frangipaani Indian Gai by Darren Chin (Taman Tun Dr Ismail) Thai Hide Innovative Jie New Innovative Jwala Indian K New Japanese Kayra Indian Kazu New Japanese Kuki New Vegan La Suisse European Li Yen Cantonese Limapulo Peranakan Ling Long Innovative Malai Thai Marble 8 Steakhouse Marini's on 57 Italian Nadodi Innovative Passage Thru India Indian Potager French Contemporary Qureshi Indian Seed Innovative Shanghai Restaurant Shanghainese Shu New Innovative Skillet European Contemporary Sushi Masa Sushi Sushi Ori Sushi Sushi Taka Sushi Tanglin (Bukit Damansara) Malaysian Tenmasa Tempura Teochew Lao Er Teochew The Brasserie French Contemporary Ushi Japanese Vantador Steakhouse Wagyu Kappo Yoshida Japanese Yun House Cantonese

MICHELIN Green Star

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Dewakan Malaysian & Contemporary

PENANG

One MICHELIN Star

High quality cooking, worth a stop!

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Au Jardin European Contemporary Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery Peranakan

Bib Gourmand

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine Ah Boy Koay Teow Th'ng Street Food Awesome Char Koay Teow New Street Food Bee Hwa Cafe New Malaysian Bibik's Kitchen Peranakan BM Cathay Pancake Street Food BM Yam Rice Teochew Bridge Street Prawn Noodle Street Food Communal Table by Gēn Malaysian Duck Blood Curry Mee Street Food Ghee Lian Street Food Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee (223 Jalan Burma) Street Food Hot Bowl White Curry Mee Noodles Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine Peranakan Laksalicious Malaysian Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th'ng Street Food Ming Qin Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow Noodles Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay Small eats My Own Café Street Food Neighbourwood European Contemporary Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow Street Food Penang Road Famous Laksa Street Food Rasa Rasa Peranakan Ravi's Famous Apom Manis Street Food Sardaarji Indian Siam Road Char Koay Teow Street Food Sifu New Peranakan Sister Yao's Char Koay Kak Street Food Super Star Koay Teow Soup (78 Lebuh Kimberley) Street Food Taman Bukit Curry Mee Street Food Teksen Cantonese Thara Thai Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa Street Food Winn's Cafe Peranakan

MICHELIN SELECTED

Restaurant Name (ENG) Type of Cuisine 888 Hokkien Mee Street Food Air Itam Duck Rice Street Food Air Itam Sister Curry Mee Street Food Ali Nasi Lemak Daun Pisang Street Food Bali Hai Seafood Market Seafood Bao Teck Tea House Dim Sum Bee See Heong Malaysian Bite N Eat Dindigul Biriyani Indian Blacklinen New Barbecue Blanc European Contemporary Ceki Peranakan Christoph's Austrian Curios-City Innovative Du-An (Lebuh Pantai) New Malaysian Fatty Loh Chicken Rice Street Food Feringgi Grill European Contemporary Firewood Barbecue Fook Cheow Cafe Noodles Gēn Innovative Goh Thew Chik Hainan Chicken Rice Street Food Il Bacaro Italian Jaloux Italian Jawi House Peranakan Jit Seng Hong Kong Roasted Duck Rice Street Food Kebaya Dining Room Peranakan Kota Dine & Coffee (Fort Cornwallis) Peranakan La Vie European Contemporary Lucky Hole Innovative Mémoire New Innovative Nyonya Willow Peranakan Penang Famous Samosa Street Food Peninsula House New Australian Contemporary Pitt Street Koay Teow Soup Noodles Richard Rivalee Peranakan Sambal Asian Contemporary Sood by Chef Ton New Thai Contemporary The Pinn Small eats Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodle Noodles WhatSaeb Boat Noodles Thai

