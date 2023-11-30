"The Most Sour Release Conference in History" Given by Chinese MEIJIAN Green Plum Liqueur

CHONGQING, China, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 29, MEIJIAN, the flagship brand in China's green plum liqueur industry held "2023 MEIJIAN Global Release Conference" in Chongqing.

It is understood that MEIJIAN, founded in 2014, was officially listed in 2019 after the five-year refinement. By 2023, it has expanded its business to more than 20 countries and regions around the world.

2023 MEIJIAN Global Release Conference Guests tasting Meijian green plum liqueur at the Dinner de Chasse

By revitalizing the Chinese ancient green plum liqueur, MEIJIAN has become vital for the promotion of this traditional liquor with a history of 3,000 years to the world.

Moreover, in the era of new alcoholic beverage, MEIJIAN has become the third choice for Chinese after baijiu and beer. By choosing MEIJIAN, Chongqing has filled the gap in the "Sichuan-Guizhou-Chongqing Chinese Famous Liquor Golden Triangle", making Chinese liquor industry more promising.

Plum is the first among all sourness that leads all tastes. Chinese people have a long history of eating acidity, and before vinegar, green plum was the main source of acidity.

Green plum has the most organic acid among all fruits, with a content 2.3 times more than that of lemon. For 3,000 years, ancient people have made wine with green plum, the sourness of which has subtly influenced Chinese people's lifestyle. The green plum wine is also a traditional aperitif in China.

Officially listed in 2019, MEIJIAN has started reviving Chinese green plum wine. With the inheritance of 3,000 years, the evolution journey has been embarked on.

In 2022, with the 2.5 billion-yuan total retail market size, MEIJIAN became the first billion-level brand in the new alcoholic beverage market. This unique eastern-style green plum liqueur has started to go global.

At this conference, MEIJIAN also released MEIJIAN Original Fruit Liqueur Series, the strategic new products made based on the core technique of MEIJIAN Original Fruit Liqueur-making Method, as well as the Original Fruit Oak Barrel Liqueur Series aged in Mongolian oak barrels from Changbai Mountains, China. Additionally, the original classic series have been upgraded.

MEIJIAN's global partner, Xu Anping, highlighted the "Vintage Plum Liqueur". Vintage has been attracting attention as an important indication for the liqueur value, and MEIJIAN has its own vintage standards. According to the introduction, MEIJIAN has been committed to exploring the aging process of green plum liqueur and establishing the earliest, most complete, and strictest green plum liqueur aging system. MEIJIAN emphasis on the "true vintage", the year of the youngest liqueur drop is viewed as the vintage of the whole bottle, ensuring the authenticity.

As the inheritor of Chinese green plum wine, can MEIJIAN grow into a world-class brand?

There is a hope that community concept proposed by MEIJIAN at the conference may give rise to a world-renowned plum liqueur brand in China.

SOURCE MEIJIAN