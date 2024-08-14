The Motherhood Choice Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Family and Child Care

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motherhood Choice Awards 2024, hosted by Hunny Madu at the Concorde Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, recognised outstanding brands across various categories that significantly contribute to family and child care.

Honouring Top Brands in Different Segments

Celebrating excellence! These outstanding brands have been crowned as the Motherhood Choice Award 2024 winners, proudly voted by moms for moms. Their unwavering commitment to enhancing the parenting journey has made them the top choices in homes across the nation. Congratulations to all the deserving winners! Congratulations to the distinguished winners of the Motherhood Choice Award 2024! A night of celebration, where innovation, dedication, and excellence in serving mothers and families were honored. Here's to the brands that have set new standards in enriching the parenting experience!

The awards ceremony highlighted exceptional brands in four key segments:

A Night of Recognition

The event also recognised an esteemed panel of experts and key opinion leaders for their contributions to the parenting community. Dr Lee Lin Ing, Dr JoAnn Rajah, Dr Darsha Meyyappan, Sr Shantini Verasamy and Dr Ling Shih Gang were honoured for their expertise, alongside Afiqah Jalil, Angel Low, Swati Abhilash, Jaja Talib, and Syahirah.

Celebrating Supermoms and Super Parents

The prestigious Motherhood Supermom Award: Celebrity Edition celebrated outstanding women who excel as both celebrities and dedicated mothers. Goh Liu Ying, Sharifah Aryana, Ili Sulaiman, Gan Mei Yan, and Elecher Lee were recognised for their achievements. The evening concluded with the presentation of the Motherhood Super Parents Award to the iconic medical influencer power couple, Dr Azura and Dr Shazril.

A Commitment to Family Wellbeing

"The celebration tonight showcases the incredible dedication of brands, experts, and individuals who have made a significant impact on families across Malaysia," remarked Petrina Goh, CEO of Nuren Group. "Their unwavering commitment to enhancing family life and child development truly deserves recognition, and we are honoured to celebrate their achievements."

Heartfelt congratulations go to all the winners for their exceptional contributions to the wellbeing and development of children and families.

For more information about the Motherhood Choice Awards 2024, please visit Motherhood.com.my .

Note to Media:

Additional high-resolution images are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/12TTn4ujpppTNELsKSWeXV3k_UlG5W-uT?usp=drive_link

About Motherhood Choice Awards

Motherhood Choice Awards is a prestigious annual event dedicated to recognising and celebrating exceptional contributions in family and child care. Launched to highlight outstanding brands, experts, and individuals, the awards honour those who make significant impacts on the lives of parents and children. From innovative products and services to distinguished professionals and inspiring personalities, Motherhood Choice Awards brings together the best in maternal and child care to acknowledge their excellence and commitment. Held annually, this celebration reflects the core values of nurturing, support, and community, recognising the vital role these elements play in enriching family life.

About Nuren Group

Established in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group stands as Malaysia's premier parenting platform, dedicated to empowering women in the realms of parenting, education, and maternity wellness. Our distinguished portfolio encompasses leading platforms such as Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood SuperApp, Kelabmama.com, Ibuencer.com, and Wedding.com.my. These platforms deliver cutting-edge solutions and services across media, e-commerce, parenting, and maternity sectors, serving a broad spectrum of clients and partners with unparalleled excellence.

SOURCE Nuren Group