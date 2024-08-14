The Motherhood Choice Awards 2024 Celebrates Excellence in Family and Child Care
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motherhood Choice Awards 2024, hosted by Hunny Madu at the Concorde Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, recognised outstanding brands across various categories that significantly contribute to family and child care.
Honouring Top Brands in Different Segments
The awards ceremony highlighted exceptional brands in four key segments:
- Maternity: The Maternity Segment celebrated leading brands in maternal care, including Bio-Oil Skincare Oil (Natural), COZZI Confinement Centre, Anmum Materna, Shapee Invi Nursing Bra, Blackmores Pregnancy & Breast-Feeding Gold Supplement, and Xingfu Confinement Meal.
- Family: Focusing on improving family life, the Family Segment recognised brands such as Sunway Pyramid, Ddrops, Babyshop, Senss, Farm Fresh, Prudential, Cryocord, Ayam Brand for Best Canned Food, LG WashTower, LG Styler, & LG Cordzero, Chesdale, Vitagen, and Manulife.
- Kids: The Kids Segment celebrated brands making a significant impact on child development. Bubs, Kumon, Smart Reader Kids, Kiddypedia, Genius Mind Academy, Little Master, Mellodate Music Academy, Zenius Tech, Maverick Schools, HiPP Junior, Enfagrow A+, LEGO Duplo, CARRIE Junior Hair & Body Wash Cheeky Cherry and CARRIE Junior Baby Powder, OPTI-Kids Space Jelly, Learning Journey Education Centre, and OPEN Playhouse were all applauded for their efforts.
- Baby: The Baby Segment honoured brands including FiFFY, Honest Infant, funbies, Genki!, Aveeno, Fisher-Price, and HOPPI.
A Night of Recognition
The event also recognised an esteemed panel of experts and key opinion leaders for their contributions to the parenting community. Dr Lee Lin Ing, Dr JoAnn Rajah, Dr Darsha Meyyappan, Sr Shantini Verasamy and Dr Ling Shih Gang were honoured for their expertise, alongside Afiqah Jalil, Angel Low, Swati Abhilash, Jaja Talib, and Syahirah.
Celebrating Supermoms and Super Parents
The prestigious Motherhood Supermom Award: Celebrity Edition celebrated outstanding women who excel as both celebrities and dedicated mothers. Goh Liu Ying, Sharifah Aryana, Ili Sulaiman, Gan Mei Yan, and Elecher Lee were recognised for their achievements. The evening concluded with the presentation of the Motherhood Super Parents Award to the iconic medical influencer power couple, Dr Azura and Dr Shazril.
A Commitment to Family Wellbeing
"The celebration tonight showcases the incredible dedication of brands, experts, and individuals who have made a significant impact on families across Malaysia," remarked Petrina Goh, CEO of Nuren Group. "Their unwavering commitment to enhancing family life and child development truly deserves recognition, and we are honoured to celebrate their achievements."
Heartfelt congratulations go to all the winners for their exceptional contributions to the wellbeing and development of children and families.
About Motherhood Choice Awards
Motherhood Choice Awards is a prestigious annual event dedicated to recognising and celebrating exceptional contributions in family and child care. Launched to highlight outstanding brands, experts, and individuals, the awards honour those who make significant impacts on the lives of parents and children. From innovative products and services to distinguished professionals and inspiring personalities, Motherhood Choice Awards brings together the best in maternal and child care to acknowledge their excellence and commitment. Held annually, this celebration reflects the core values of nurturing, support, and community, recognising the vital role these elements play in enriching family life.
About Nuren Group
Established in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group stands as Malaysia's premier parenting platform, dedicated to empowering women in the realms of parenting, education, and maternity wellness. Our distinguished portfolio encompasses leading platforms such as Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood SuperApp, Kelabmama.com, Ibuencer.com, and Wedding.com.my. These platforms deliver cutting-edge solutions and services across media, e-commerce, parenting, and maternity sectors, serving a broad spectrum of clients and partners with unparalleled excellence.
