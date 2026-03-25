The New Bedtime Conversation: Why "Calm" Is Becoming the Missing Link in Children's Sleep

SYDNEY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern childhood becomes increasingly fast-paced, from packed schedules to increased screen exposure, award-winning sleep wellness brand Woven Woven is addressing a quiet but rising concern regarding children's sleep wellbeing.

Woven Woven Kids Weighted Blanket

Sleep plays a critical role in a child's emotional wellbeing, behaviour, and cognitive development. Yet according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to one in three children in the United States may not be getting sufficient sleep on a regular basis [1]. At the same time, research supported by the National Institutes of Health suggests that insufficient sleep may affect areas of the brain linked to attention, memory, and emotional regulation [2].

According to paediatric sleep psychologist Dr. Lynelle Schneeberg, children often need support in learning how to wind down and transition into sleep, particularly in environments with high levels of stimulation. However, many children reach bedtime "tired but wired"—a result of moving from one activity to another without enough time to slow down, where stimulation is constant and transitions are often rushed.

Children who appear exhausted often struggle to settle, leaving parents questioning routines, schedules, and everything in between. Increasingly, however, the conversation is shifting away from discipline and strict routines, focusing instead on how calm a child feels at the end of the day.

Why Calm Is Becoming the Focus

Sleep is something the body allows when it feels safe and settled. This shift in narrative has led to a more holistic view of bedtime—one that prioritises regulation before sleep.

"If a child's nervous system is still activated, even the best routine can struggle to work," explains Joey Chang, sleep wellness advocate and founder of Woven Woven.

This echoes the growing interest in sensory-based approaches that support relaxation. Experts in sensory processing, like Dr. Temple Grandin, have long highlighted the role of deep pressure in helping to reduce anxiety and promote a calmer physiological state. As a result, families are beginning to focus less on enforcing sleep and more on creating the conditions that support it.

The Rise of Sensory-Based Bedtime Rituals

One approach gaining attention is the use of sensory inputs that gently signal the body to slow down. This includes methods grounded in Deep Pressure Stimulation—a technique involving gentle, evenly distributed pressure.

Research published in the American Journal of Occupational Therapy found that deep pressure can help reduce physiological arousal and support a calmer state in children with sensory sensitivities [3]. In everyday practice, this has translated into simple, calming rituals—from quiet tactile play to the growing use of weighted blankets as part of a child's wind-down routine.

While no single approach works for every child, emerging research offers insight into how sensory-based tools may support sleep. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine found that children using weighted blankets showed improvements in settling and reduced restlessness, with many expressing a clear preference for the blanket [4]. More recent findings in Sleep Medicine reported improvements in sleep duration and fewer night awakenings among children with attention-related challenges [5].

"Bedtime behaviour is often a signal, not a problem," says Chang. "We believe that children don't need to be pushed into sleep. They need to be supported into a state where sleep can happen naturally."

Experts emphasise that these tools are most effective when used as part of a broader, supportive approach to sleep. Families are embracing more intentional evenings by:

Creating slower transitions into bedtime

Reducing stimulation from screens and bright lighting

Incorporating breathing, storytelling, or quiet connection time

Focusing on emotional calm, not just routine

Research into mindfulness-based approaches has also shown improvements in sleep quality and emotional regulation in children [6].

About Woven Woven

This evolving, evidence-based perspective is driving innovation within the sleep wellness space. Woven Woven was founded by Joey Chang out of a personal need to help her daughter settle at night. The brand has since gained international recognition, including being named Best Cooling Weighted Blanket for Kids by Forbes Vetted 2025, and named a "Best in Class" pick in The Strategist's 8 Very Best Weighted Blankets for its Certified Organic Cotton Kids Weighted Blanket.

For more information about Woven Woven and their award-winning approach to children's sleep wellness, visit their website or social accounts on Instagram and TikTok.

-ENDS-

REFERENCES

[1] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — National Survey of Children's Health

[2] National Institutes of Health — The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health , 2022

, 2022 [3] Gee, B. M., et al. (2016) — American Journal of Occupational Therapy

[4] Gringras, P., et al. (2014) — Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine

[5] Ekholm, B., et al. (2023) — Sleep Medicine

[6] Journal of Child and Family Studies (2025) — "Do Group Mindfulness-Based Interventions Improve Emotion Regulation in Children? A Systematic Review"

SOURCE Woven Woven