The New Terminal One at JFK Welcomes China Eastern Airlines as Newest Airline Partner

NEW YORK and SHANGHAI, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport today announced a new strategic partnership with China Eastern Airlines, a member of the SkyTeam alliance. Headquartered in Shanghai, China Eastern will join the rapidly growing community of international airlines that have selected the New Terminal One as their partner to deliver a world-class guest experience at JFK, the largest aviation gateway into the United States.

As of October 2025, China Eastern operates an extensive network connecting Shanghai to 256 destinations in 37 countries. Currently located at the existing Terminal 1, the airline will continue to offer nonstop service between Shanghai and New York from New Terminal One, providing travelers with seamless access to one of Asia's most important financial and cultural hubs.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

"We are honored to serve as China Eastern Airlines' long-term strategic partner as they continue to grow in New York City," said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer of The New Terminal One. "China Eastern's commitment to exceptional service aligns with our vision to transform the international travel experience at JFK. We're excited to work together to create a premier gateway between New York City and Shanghai."

The New Terminal One, scheduled to open its first gates in 2026, will be JFK's largest terminal once complete. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest technology, modern amenities, elevated retail and dining options and sustainable design to maximize operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

China Eastern is the sixth member of SkyTeam to select the New Terminal One as its new home at JFK, after Air France, KLM, Korean Air, SAS and China Airlines. They are part of a growing community of leading airlines that will operate at the New Terminal One, including Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, EVA Air, Air Serbia, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and EGYPTAIR.

About The New Terminal One

The New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport is a bold and exciting project to develop a best-in-class international terminal that will serve as an anchor terminal in the Port Authority's $19 billion transformation of JFK into a global gateway to the New York metropolitan area and the United States. The New Terminal One will set a new standard for design and service, aspiring to obtain a Top 5 Skytrax ranking.

The New Terminal One is being built on sites now occupied by Terminal 1 and the former Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, where it will anchor JFK's south side. Construction is taking place in phases with full completion in 2030. The first phase, including the new arrivals and departures halls and first set of 14 new gates, is expected to open in 2026. At completion in 2030, the New Terminal One, with a total of 23 gates, will be 2.6 million square feet, making it the largest terminal at JFK and nearly the same size as LaGuardia Airport's two new terminals combined.

The New Terminal One consortium of labor, operating, and financial partners is led by Ferrovial, JLC Infrastructure, Ullico, and Carlyle. The New Terminal One is being built by union labor and is committed to local inclusion and labor participation, focusing on diversity and capacity-building opportunities, including a commitment to target participation goals of 20% for minority-owned business enterprises, 10% for women-owned business enterprises, and 3% for service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, with an emphasis on local businesses.

To learn more about the New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, visit https://portauthoritybuilds.com/redevelopment/us/en/jfk/planned-projects/terminal-1.html

SOURCE The New Terminal One at JFK