The Ngee Ann Kongsi and SIT Mark Naming of The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library, Supporting Digital-First Learning and Innovation

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ngee Ann Kongsi and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) have marked the naming of The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library at the SIT Punggol campus, a testament to the Kongsi's enduring commitment to advancing education and empowering future generations. The occasion was witnessed by Guest of Honour Mr Baey Yam Keng, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Transport and Mayor, North East District.

Unveiling of The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library at the Singapore Institute of Technology with Guest of Honour Mr Baey Yam Keng, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Transport and Mayor, North East District (far right) and representatives from The Ngee Ann Kongsi and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT)

Reflecting SIT's digital-first learning strategy, the library provides students with seamless access to an extensive collection of digital academic resources, empowering them with knowledge and tools at their fingertips to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Designed as a physical hub for learning and community building, the technology-enabled space brings together students, academic staff and industry partners to collaborate, exchange ideas and work on projects. Equipped with facilities such as a creative media studio and computers with specialised software to support coursework, research and interdisciplinary collaboration, the library will also host programmes and initiatives that foster creativity, innovation and applied learning.

In 2021, The Ngee Ann Kongsi committed S$25 million to SIT over 10 years, with annual tranches of $2.5 million. The gift supports the development of The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library and the establishment of The Ngee Ann Kongsi Emergence Fund, which expands opportunities for SIT students to take part in overseas exchange programmes, global internships, and other experiential learning initiatives that enrich their education beyond the classroom.

Ms Nerissa Lai, a Year 2 student in SIT's Hospitality Business degree programme and a recipient of The Ngee Ann Kongsi Scholarship, said, "The Ngee Ann Kongsi Scholarship has enabled me to explore opportunities beyond formal coursework, including overseas exposure programmes, by helping to offset my expenses. Being recognised for my academic achievements has also given me greater confidence to pursue experiential learning opportunities and motivated me to give back to the community through volunteering. I often study at the library, especially during exam periods and project deadlines. My favourite spot is the stepped study area in the centre, which is designed to minimise distractions and helps me stay focused. The spacious, calming environment also makes it a comfortable place to study and collaborate with classmates."

Mr Chia Chor Meng, President of The Ngee Ann Kongsi, said, "Since our founding in or around 1845, The Ngee Ann Kongsi has remained steadfast in our mission to serve the community. We firmly believe that education is one of the most powerful ways to empower individuals and uplift society. It is our hope that this gift will expand access to diverse learning opportunities for SIT students, inspiring them to pursue academic excellence and realise their fullest potential."

Professor Chua Kee Chaing, President of SIT said, "We are grateful for the long-standing partnership of The Ngee Ann Kongsi, which reflects a shared commitment to advancing education and creating opportunities that will benefit generations of learners. As Singapore's University for Industry, applied learning is central to how we prepare students for the real world, through close collaboration with industry and the community. Purposefully designed to support this approach, The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library fosters collaboration, discovery and growth."

Over the past decade, The Ngee Ann Kongsi has supported SIT through the following key contributions:

2021: $25 million for The Ngee Ann Kongsi Library and The Ngee Ann Kongsi Emergence Fund

Ongoing: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Scholarship supports deserving undergraduate students who are enrolled in full-time degree programmes at SIT. Since the SIT-Ngee Ann Kongsi Scholarship started in 2017, 450 scholarships have been disbursed as of March 2026, alongside nine The Ngee Ann Kongsi Gold Medals awarded to outstanding graduates .



This ongoing contribution builds upon a legacy of meaningful collaboration between SIT and The Ngee Ann Kongsi, reflecting a shared commitment to broadening access to education, nurturing talent, and advancing learning and innovation for generations to come.

SOURCE The Ngee Ann Kongsi