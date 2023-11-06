KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the huge success of National CSR Excellence Conference 2022, this year was indeed another new milestone for Brand 21 Asia in launching National CSR Excellence Conference 2023 which took place on 3rd November 2023 at Berjaya University College Kuala Lumpur. The insightful conference was hosted by OTM Management being one of the leading F&B franchise consultancy & advisory firms in collaboration with Berjaya University College Kuala Lumpur and Berjaya TVET College.

The One And Only National CSR Excellence Conference 2023 In Conjunction With Malaysian Council For Rehabilitation Painting Auction Night Successfully Held

The insightful session was well delivered by respective speakers from various organizations namely OCBC, Berjaya Corporation Berhad, Smart Rental, Juslyn Chin & Jean, OTM Management, Vivo Malaysia, JS Partners, IMM Carehub, Aston Martin, Business Megatrend and Eciatto Care. Numerous supporting partners have joined the conference namely PR Newswire, Domino Pizza Malaysia, Eciatto, INSTEA, MISMIS, Bunna Coffee, Latin Women Association, GoNJoy and Selangor Cheshire Home.

The day was enlightened with the MCR Painting Auction Night which was further held at the upscale glasshouse venue at Boathouse By The Lake Kuala Lumpur in the late evening. A total of 140 VIP guests attended the MCR Night to show their supports to our national abilympians who have made the nation proud this year in March 2023 during the 10th International Abilympics.

Several featured talented artists have showcased their masterpiece arts which they have competed in France this year during the competition. The joy and happiness were expressed by all lovely guests which the appreciation ceremony were graced by all VIP guests. Special thanks to the main venue sponsor Boathouse By The Lake Kuala Lumpur, Runningmen Catering which have served exceptional dome set dinner, signature flower pot sponsored by Telang 18 being one of the prominent event hall & dining space in Hulu Kelang as well as other corporate sponsors namely Domino Pizza Malaysia, Smart Rental, Mixology Creation, Daily Coffee and Heritouch Gallery. Meanwhile, Cision – PR Newswire is National CSR Excellence Conference 2023's official news distribution partner.

About Brand 21 Media Services:

Brand 21 Media Services is the industry leading community driven organization focuses on four main pillars namely educational, learning development, lifestyle and wellness initiatives. Ever since its inception back in the year of 2019, the company has gained extensive recognition among industry partners and clients. Particularly in year 2019, Brand 21 Media Services was awarded Business Excellence Certification by World Confederation of Businesses. To-date, Brand 21 Media Services has successfully launched numerous campaigns namely 100 Series Live Pitching 2019 and 2021, Brand 21 Cultural Trade Mission 2019, Affluent Women Personalities Engagement Series 2022, Affluent Wellness Walk 2022, National CSR Excellence Conference 2022, Market Outlook Roundtable 2023 and the most recent Gourmet Black Box Challenge 2023.

SOURCE Brand 21 Media Services