The Orangeblowfish Chief Creative Officer Siu Tang Recognised as Peak Performer Influencer

On-site Illustration Design for the new Shanghai store of Swedish high-end outdoor clothing brand, Peak Performance

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2024, Shanghai-headquartered creative agency The Orangeblowfish Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder Siu Tang is being recognised for excellence in the creative field, as a newly appointed Peak Performer Influencer, of high-end outdoor brand, Peak Performance.

Siu joins a brand expedition group of 20 Peak Performers from across the country, many of whom have a popular presence on China's ever-popular social media platform, Little Red Book. They make up an energised community of artists, sporting champions, and travel bloggers.

Siu Tang presents the finished product of his live design illustration Photo Credit: Peak Performance

The Scandinavian-born brand, owned by Chinese-acquired Amer Sports, focuses on the high-end professional outdoor market. After opening a flagship store in Beijing in 2022, other outlets in China have followed, notably at Shanghai's Reel Mall, Beijing's Joy City Mall, and the Zhongxing Commercial Center Building in Shenyang.

To start on a pathway of participating in brand events and to announce his appointment, Siu was invited to create a piece of artwork live on stage for the company's employee conference in July. His creative endeavour will be showcased as part of the hoarding of the new Peak Performance store in Shanghai's Jing'an Kerry Centre.

Peak Performance China Team shares why Siu was chosen as a Peak Performer for the brand Peak Performance.

"The Peak Performer project was created in 2024 to link with potential brand representatives. Charismatic and full of ideas, Siu is a standout choice. As a leading creative voice in China, he has a passionate, can-do approach. Peak Performance apparel is for those who want to get out there and do something. Siu's playful sense of joy and connection that he brings to brand storytelling aligns with our message of 'Fun & Joy & Togetherness' and sharing the experience of living life to the full."

Likewise, Siu feels a natural affinity to not only the brand, but how this links in with creating meaningful experiences between retail brands and consumers at The Orangeblowfish.

"At The Orangeblowfish we map out creative journeys for brands that connect with consumers, activating an experience for them. It must be a genuine connection, so when asked to be a Peak Performer, I followed my instinct. The dynamic identity, message, and performance of the outdoor wear brand resonates with my creative approach. I hope my influence can inspire those new to the brand to explore what it has to offer."

Check out Siu's Peak Performer designs at the Peak Performance store at Jing'an Kerry Centre from September this year.

About The Orangeblowfish

The Orangeblowfish is an award-winning creative agency with its headquarters in Shanghai, and teams in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. Our vision is to create experiences that connect and enrich people's lives. Our mission is to unleash the power of creativity by using art, storytelling, space, and technology to help our clients' brands, employees, and communities reach their full potential. Our belief is that creativity has no boundaries. We partner with Fortune 500 companies and local brands to produce uniquely crafted creative branding strategies, customized brand installations, brand experiences, digital marketing campaigns, and more. For more information, visit www.theorangeblowfish.com.

About Peak Performance

Back in 1986, two passionate skiers set up Peak Performance in Scandinavia, finding the answer to garments that combined excellent functionality with simple, attractive design. They were inspired by their hometown Åre, known for its Scandinavian nature, easy access to vast off-piste terrain, and notoriously extreme weather; designing and producing professional equipment which can provide wind and snow protection in extreme environments. Meanwhile, in constructing the concept of a "manufacturer designer's favorite practical products", they have taken 'Fun & Joy & Togetherhood' as the brand spirit, aiming to create an on-trend yet professional brand that breaks through the visual framework of outdoor equipment.

SOURCE The Orangeblowfish