The "Panda Fleet" on Bangkok Streets: How LYVA is Reshaping the Future of Mobility in Thailand

BANGKOK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "UPanda" wove through the streets of Bangkok, marking the launch of the "Boundless Creativity, Youth Connection" China-Thailand Youth Cultural Exchange Series. Yet, this was more than just a cultural parade; it was a strategic manifesto by LYVA, The brand demonstrated that its defining characteristics—quiet operation, smoothness, and durability against high heat, humidity, and salinity—offer a physical experience comparable to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, but are significantly greener and smarter.

Through deep cooperation with Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU), LYVA has strategically positioned itself as the preferred brand for the "Next Generation", seizing the mindshare of Thai Gen Z regarding their "first vehicle in life." Unlike old generations, Thai youth prioritize technology, environmental friendliness, and international aesthetics. LYVA's avant-garde brand identity is successfully securing the long-term loyalty of this future mainstream consumer group.

Handing the fleet over to the university for field research vividly showcases the evolution from B2C retail into an "all-scenario" mobility service provider.

Whether for campus transportation, scenic spot rentals, or short-distance surveys, LYVA has demonstrated its platform's ability to adapt to diverse institutional needs (B2B/B2G). This flexibility means LYVA has the potential to penetrate high-volume institutional markets, transforming from a simple equipment supplier into an indispensable operational partner for various organizations in Thailand.

Technical Stronghold: Building a "Platform-Based" Foundation for Cross-Track Reuse of Core Capabilities

LYVA relies on the Group's self-developed R&D. This full-stack technical foundation integrates core technologies such as Liquid-cooled Smart Power, Digital Batteries, and Solid-State Electrical Integration. Unlike theoretical data from a laboratory, this technology platform has undergone multi-environment, all-terrain, and multi-million-unit practical verification in the domestic market. This "technical isomorphism," based on the accumulation of a massive user base, provides LYVA with the solidest foundation for going global—transforming mature technology proven through extreme testing i n China into a reliability guarantee of "unbreakable and durable" products for overseas markets.

Backed by the technical licensing cooperation with BMW Group, LYVA has successfully introduced world-class engineering standards to the local market.

This event highlights the perfect combination of LYVA's "Global Hard Power" and "Local Soft Power." By actively integrating into local cultural narratives, LYVA has transforming its image from an "outsider brand" to a "trusted partner" and ensure long-term stability in the fiercely competitive global market.

SOURCE LYVA