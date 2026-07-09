The Planner Concept Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Spaces Through Quality, Transparency, and Innovation

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Planner Concept, a Singapore based interior design and renovation firm founded by Ben Lee, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates a decade of delivering quality renovation solutions across residential, retail, and commercial sectors.

(Left) Ms Evelyn Lee and (Right) Mr Ben Lee founder of The Planner Concept Pte Ltd

Founded with a commitment to serving the community, The Planner Concept has built its reputation on creating functional, aesthetically pleasing spaces while ensuring a seamless renovation experience from concept to completion. Over the past ten years, the company has successfully helped homeowners and businesses bring their visions to life through professional project management, quality workmanship, and transparent communication.

Joining the company after graduating, Evelyn Lee, Ben Lee's daughter, has played an important role in supporting the company's growth and development. Working alongside her father, she has contributed to strengthening client relationships and advancing the company's commitment to quality service and innovation.

"Our mission has always been simple to provide quality workmanship and efficient project execution while creating a smooth renovation journey for every client," said Evelyn Lee of The Planner Concept. "We believe every space should reflect the client's vision, needs, and lifestyle while staying within budget and project timelines."

Ben Lee, Founder of The Planner Concept, established the company with the vision of creating a renovation firm built on trust, transparency, and customer satisfaction. His leadership and commitment to delivering reliable renovation solutions have played a key role in shaping the company's growth and reputation over the past decade.

Built on Trust, Grown Through Referrals: 10 Years of The Planner Concept

What began as a one-man business has grown into a trusted family-run renovation company built on quality, integrity, and craftsmanship.

The Planner Concept has evolved into a father-and-daughter team, blending industry experience with fresh perspectives to create functional spaces for homeowners and businesses.

Guided by a quality-over-quantity philosophy, the company's growth has been driven largely by referrals and repeat clients, reflecting the trust it has earned over the years.

As it enters its next chapter, The Planner Concept is expanding its digital presence and strengthening its expertise in residential and commercial renovations, while remaining committed to helping clients create spaces they love with honesty, quality, and care.

Addressing Industry Challenges Through Transparency and Reliability

The renovation industry often faces challenges such as project delays, poor coordination, inconsistent workmanship, and communication gaps. The Planner Concept addresses these issues through a client-centric approach focused on transparent pricing, efficient project management, and continuous communication throughout the renovation process.

By working closely with clients from the initial design phase through project completion, the company ensures expectations are clearly managed and timelines are effectively coordinated. This commitment has earned The Planner Concept a growing base of repeat customers and referrals, contributing significantly to its continued growth.

A Decade of Steady Growth and Expanding Capabilities

The Planner Concept has steadily expanded its capabilities beyond residential projects to include commercial and retail renovations. This diversification has enabled the company to serve a broader range of clients while gaining valuable expertise in understanding the unique requirements of different industries.

From homeowners seeking practical and stylish living environments to business owners requiring spaces that align with their brand identity, The Planner Concept has consistently delivered tailored solutions that balance functionality and design excellence.

The company's growth has been driven by its unwavering focus on trust, reliable communication, and delivering projects within agreed timelines.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

As renovation trends continue to evolve, The Planner Concept remains committed to exploring innovative materials and design solutions while maintaining strict quality standards. The company actively evaluates emerging products before recommending them to clients, ensuring that long-term performance and durability are never compromised.

"Providing honest and reliable guidance is at the core of what we do," Evelyn explained. "When new products enter the market, we thoroughly assess their quality and suitability before recommending them to our clients. Transparency is essential in maintaining trust."

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, The Planner Concept aims to strengthen its position as one of Singapore's trusted interior design and renovation firms.

The company plans to expand its team by recruiting experienced interior designers with expertise in both residential and commercial projects. This strategic growth will allow the company to serve more clients while maintaining its commitment to quality workmanship, transparent pricing, and efficient project execution.

In addition, The Planner Concept is investing in strengthening its brand presence and business profile through enhanced marketing initiatives and digital engagement, enabling more homeowners and businesses to discover its services.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Reflecting on her own journey in the industry, Evelyn encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to embrace challenges and remain committed to continuous learning.

"Success comes from perseverance and experience. Every industry has its challenges, but growth happens when you're willing to learn, adapt, and stay committed. Don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and take on new opportunities," she shared.

As The Planner Concept enters its next decade of growth, the company remains dedicated to helping clients create inspiring spaces while delivering a renovation experience built on trust, quality, and professionalism.

About The Planner Concept

The Planner Concept is a Singapore-based interior design and renovation company specializing in residential, retail, and commercial projects. Established in 2015 by founder Ben Lee, the company provides end-to-end renovation solutions, including design consultation, project management, and renovation execution. Known for its transparent pricing, quality workmanship, and efficient project delivery, The Planner Concept continues to help clients transform their spaces into environments that reflect their vision and lifestyle.

SOURCE The Planner Concept