The popularity of Chinese opera continues to rise , the weekly impressions of the YouTube topic page exceeded 5 million

BEIJING, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4, with the conclusion of the Chinese-style opera concert, the seven-day home event of the 7th Chinese Opera Culture Week came to a successful conclusion at the Beijing Garden Expo. This Chinese Opera Culture Week brings together nearly 50 outstanding academies and troupes from 20 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. Focusing on the three major sections of Liyuan Boutique, Liyuan Gathering and Liyuan Carnival, they jointly present more than 120 performances and more than 100 lectures. There were appreciation dialogues and nearly 200 interactive activities, attracting nearly 100,000 tourists from all over the world.

In order to satisfy overseas opera lovers who cannot attend the event in person, this year's Chinese Opera Culture Week has set up a topic page on YouTube, and has released more than 100 videos including promotional videos, promotional songs, celebrity interviews, and live broadcasts. Audiences can not only watch exciting event content through the YouTube topic page, but also gain an in-depth understanding of the essence of Chinese opera inheritance, as well as interesting knowledge such as how to identify different Chinese opera characters.

Only one week after the Chinese Opera Culture Week topic page went online, the number of impressions exceeded 5 million. Not only has it attracted Asian audiences such as Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, but it has also been favored by audiences in Europe and the United States such as the United States and the United Kingdom. The topic page provides a platform for audiences from different cultural backgrounds and regions around the world to learn about Chinese opera at any time, and continues to expand the overseas popularity of Chinese opera.

A total of 30 performances were broadcast live during this Chinese Opera Culture Week. According to data statistics from haiwainet.cn, the total number of views across all media on the Internet exceeded 560 million. The relevant content was disseminated to 86 countries and regions around the world and was reprinted by more than 200 mainstream online media in various regions around the world. The attention of different regional groups has turned the Chinese Opera Culture Week into a business card for cultural exchanges and a feast of opera culture that connects opera lovers around the world.

