The Power of Electricity Makes Desert Seafood Farming a Reality in Xinjiang

BAZHOU, China, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Can seafood be farmed in the desert? On December 5th, employees from the State Grid Bazhou Power Supply Company in Xinjiang visited the Shishixian Aquatic Products Co., Ltd. seafood farm, located deep in the heart of the Taklamakan Desert in Qiemu County. Their mission was to assist the farmers in addressing electrical hazards and ensuring a reliable power supply for the seafood farming operation.

This vast desert, once an endless stretch of sand, was transformed by farm manager Gong Yonghong, who envisioned raising seafood in such an inhospitable environment. By ingeniously utilizing the desert's saline and alkaline water, he was able to replicate seawater, turning desert seafood farming into a reality.

The farming base spans 20 acres and includes two fish ponds, a breeding pool, and a standardized seafood production workshop. Throughout the farming process, in addition to essential freshwater, a stable power supply is critical.

To ensure the survival of the fish, Gong Yonghong introduced an advanced, fully integrated, intelligent ecological temperature-control system. Powered by electricity, this system maintains the water temperature in the ponds between 20°C and 30°C, protecting the farm from the desert's extreme temperatures—both scorching summer heat and freezing winter cold.

After learning of the situation, the local power company quickly dispatched a team to the site for an inspection. They developed a customized electricity plan, addressed the existing issues, and provided the farmers with guidance on electrical safety to ensure they could use power safely and reliably.

With the electrical issues resolved, Gong Yonghong was able to fully dedicate himself to researching aquaculture techniques. By leveraging the unique characteristics of the desert, he made continuous breakthroughs in cultivating seafood in saline-alkali land and desert environments. His efforts resulted in a farming system with zero antibiotics, zero emissions, and zero pollution. Thanks to this innovation, the entire farm can now be efficiently managed by just two people on a daily basis.

