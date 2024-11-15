The Power of Intelligence in Guiyang: Insisting on New Quality Productive Forces to Make the Voice of Guiyang Loud

GUIYANG, China, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report by Huanqiu.com

In the wave of digital economy, Guiyang stands at the forefront of development with its unique geographical location and forward-looking strategies. By developing new quality productive forces adapted to local conditions, Guiyang is building a new pattern of digital intelligence.

China Mobile Guiyang Data Center located in Gui'an New Area, as China's largest data center transformed from warehouses, is a core node of China Mobile's strategy to channel more computing resources from the eastern areas to the less developed western regions (i.e. "East Data, West Computing"). The Phase I and Phase II data centers went into service, which can run more than 27,000 standard rack servers at 2.5kW, meeting enterprises' high demand for data storage and computing. Based on the combination of "platforms + new energy-efficient technologies + operation and maintenance services", the data center enables precise control over energy use and the intelligent regulation of AI systems, making it normal to save energy and reduce energy consumption. This also sets up a model for the development of Guiyang's green digital economy.

Full Truck Alliance is another business card of Guiyang's digital economy. As Guiyang's local modern logistics company, Full Truck Alliance settled in Guiyang Big Data Sci-Tech Innovation City in 2022, accelerating the digitalization of the smart logistics industry. Now, its smart logistics brain can present the national freight logistics data index in real time, and reflect the real-time dynamics of China's road freight in multiple dimensions, covering the cargo volume index, the price trend, as well as the vehicle flow index, industrial distribution and development by province.

The booming big data industry has opened up new opportunities for Guiyang's growth in intelligent manufacturing. In Guiyang National High-tech Industry Development Zone, Guizhou Hankaisi Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as PIX) keeps its production on track, including automotive sheet metal forming, metal 3D printing for parts, and intelligent automobile assembly... A self-driving minibus Robobus rolls off the line. As PIX's first mass-produced vehicle that is used to transport passengers, Robobus adopts the modular layout of the detachable body and self-driving chassis. The vehicle contains no such conventional components as cockpit, steering wheel, pedals, or rearview mirrors, and has no differentiation of head and tail, enabling bi-directional movement.

In August this year, Robobus was officially granted the first license for manned autonomous vehicles to test on roads in Guiyang. Due to the expansion of the testing scope, it can be piloted in more complex scenarios and road conditions, so as to obtain a richer set of ground data types and enhance self-driving minibuses' learning autonomy in terms of functionality, performance, safety, and stability, etc.

Nowadays, Guiyang is embracing the world with a more open posture and striving towards the future of the digital economy at a firmer pace. Here, the new quality productive forces are developing faster than ever, which has injected strong impetus into Guiyang's economic and social development.

SOURCE Huanqiu.com