The Rise of a New Model: How This Korean Institution Pioneered Tutoring Innovations for Students Seeking Academic Improvement

SEOUL, South Korea, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the bustling educational landscape of South Korea, where tutoring institutions are as common as convenience stores, one institution stands out for its innovative approach towards academic improvement. JYSG, with a history spanning 19 years, has navigated through challenges and growth, ultimately pioneering blended interactive teaching methods that enhance education quality and student outcomes.

ClassIn, an educational technology platform that has revolutionized the way students learn and teachers instruct. On March 19th, ClassIn held its second "Technology, Education, and Business" Forum in Shanghai, China. Jung Youl Kawk, the General Manager of JYSG, enlightened all in his presentation. He detailed how, as a leading educational institution in Korea, JYSG has pioneered digital education models, creating new opportunities to enhance the learning outcomes of under-performing students.

Below, we outline the insights shared by Jung Youl Kawk, General Manager of JYSG:

Market Trends and Challenges

The tutoring industry in South Korea, once a thriving sector, now faces challenges amidst fierce competition and evolving student preferences. With over 24,000 tutoring centers in Seoul alone, institutions are locked in a perpetual battle for student enrollment. Monthly recruitment drives and the prevalent "tuition payment method" have made it imperative for tutoring centers to continuously innovate to attract and retain students.

JYSG's Strategic Shift

Amidst this competitive landscape, JYSG made a strategic pivot, focusing on mid-to-lower performing students often overlooked by traditional tutoring centers. By dedicating efforts to enhance the academic performance of these students, JYSG sought to position itself as the preferred educational institution for those seeking to improve their grades. However, this shift was not without its challenges, as traditional teaching methods often fell short in effectively engaging and uplifting underperforming students.

Digital Transformation with ClassIn

Four years ago, JYSG embraced a digital-first approach, equipping students with tablets and leveraging ClassIn's platform for digital study materials. This transition not only improved student engagement but also allowed for real-time monitoring of learning progress, addressing longstanding challenges in traditional instructional methods. ClassIn's features, including micro-feedback, interactive classrooms, and peer-tutoring, transformed the educational experience for both students and teachers.

The Five Changes Brought By Blended Learning

ClassIn facilitated five significant changes in JYSG's educational approach:

Instructional Delivery and Student Satisfaction: The integration of ClassIn enabled personalized feedback, interactive classrooms, and discussions on incorrect answers, enhancing student participation and comprehension.

Reduced Training Time for New Instructors: ClassIn streamlined instructor training, reducing transition periods and improving teaching effectiveness.

Standardization and Advanced Curriculum: ClassIn's monitoring system promoted standardized instructional protocols, leading to an improvement in instructional quality.

Hyflex Classrooms Increase Efficiency: Flexibility in attendance options through ClassIn resulted in increased student engagement and teacher welfare, paving the way for new teaching models.

Geography No Longer Limits Student Recruitment: ClassIn attracted students from remote areas and renowned educational hubs, positioning JYSG as a premier choice for students of all academic standings.

ClassIn's Impact on Student Recruitment and Geographic Reach

The adoption of ClassIn led to two interesting developments:

Firstly, we noticed an influx of students from remote cities enrolling in our courses. Secondly, during the recruitment of new students, we received inquiries for the first time from the Gangnam area, a region known for its concentration of tutoring institutions and exceptional teaching quality. Notably, these applicants predominantly had average or below-average academic standings.

Through conversations, we discovered that most tutoring centers in Gangnam primarily cater to high-achievers, leaving students with lesser grades without appropriate course options. These students eventually turned to us. In contrast, students from areas with fewer educational resources, unlike the resource-rich Gangnam, also began reaching out to us. Despite not having launched specific marketing campaigns for online and blended courses, we garnered attention through recommendations from our current students and their parents. While the increase in numbers is still modest, it underscores JYSG's reputation not just in Bucheon but in attracting students from broader areas as well.

ClassIn's Role in Addressing Educational Disparities

One of the most significant impacts of ClassIn has been its ability to bridge educational disparities across regions. With its digital-first approach, JYSG has been able to extend its educational reach to remote areas where access to quality tutoring was previously limited. Students from these regions now have access to the same high-quality education as their counterparts in urban centers, leveling the playing field and empowering students from all backgrounds to achieve academic success.

Future Prospects and Continued Innovation

As JYSG continues to innovate and adapt, guided by ClassIn's capabilities, the institution is set to redefine educational standards and empower students to reach their full potential in the ever-evolving landscape of education. With technology playing an increasingly central role in education, ClassIn remains at the forefront of the digital revolution, poised to shape the future of education not just in South Korea but globally.

Shaping the Future of Education

With ClassIn, JYSG witnessed a transformative shift in both student and teacher morale, creating a positive educational environment conducive to growth and success. This paradigm shift heralds a new era of educational excellence in South Korea, positioning JYSG as a leader in innovative teaching methods. As technology continues to reshape education, ClassIn remains at the forefront, empowering educators and institutions to deliver high-quality education in digital environments.

In conclusion, the rise of ClassIn signifies not just a technological advancement but a fundamental change in the way education is perceived and delivered in South Korea. With its innovative features and transformative impact, ClassIn is poised to shape the future of education, not just in South Korea but globally. As JYSG continues to innovate and adapt, guided by ClassIn's capabilities, the institution is set to redefine educational standards and empower students to reach their full potential in the ever-evolving landscape of education.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Press Contact:

Wayne Kim / Country Manager / ClassIn Korea / [email protected]

About ClassIn: ClassIn is a leading educational technology platform revolutionizing classroom experiences worldwide. With innovative features tailored for modern teaching needs, ClassIn empowers educators and institutions to deliver high-quality education in digital environments.

About JYSG: JYSG is a prominent South Korean educational institution dedicated to enhancing academic performance and fostering student success. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, JYSG continues to shape the future of education in South Korea.

SOURCE EEO ClassIn