The Rockefeller Foundation Expands Big Bets Climate Fellowship to Asia-Pacific At AsiaXchange 2024

Natalye Paquin, Chief Operating Officer, The Rockefeller Foundation announces expansion of Big Bets Climate Fellowship to Asia-Pacific at AsiaXchange 2024

BANGKOK, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Foundation concluded its three-day, annual flagship climate convening AsiaXchange 2024 in Bangkok today. Natalye Paquin, Chief Operating Officer of The Rockefeller Foundation, announced the Asia-Pacific edition of the Big Bets Fellowship, for which applications will open next year. As part of The Rockefeller Foundation's commitment to invest $1 billion to reverse the climate crisis, this year-long fellowship will equip leaders in the Asia-Pacific region with the mindset and skills needed to advance climate solutions with breakthrough potential. Earlier this year, the Foundation launched the inaugural fellowship in Latin America and the Caribbean, selecting 16 leaders who are developing scalable climate solutions to improve the lives of underserved communities.

Announcing the Asia-Pacific edition of the Big Bets Fellowship, Natalye Paquin said, "Asia stands at the crossroads of opportunity and responsibility, uniquely positioned to lead the global climate action movement. The Rockefeller Foundation is thrilled to bring the Big Bets Climate Fellowship to the Asia-Pacific region, demonstrating that sustainable growth, equitable progress, and climate resilience are not only possible but within our reach."

AsiaXchange 2024 brought together over 300 participants across 3 days, including financiers, policymakers, frontline community representatives and solution providers from across Asia to understand and strategize on ways to build a sustainable, low-carbon future for the region. With the theme, "Accelerating Asia's Equitable Green Transformation: Taking a Systems Approach for Climate Action," the convening featured discussions focused on using a systems approach to drive collaboration between individuals, communities, governments, the private sector, and financiers, to foster a green and resilient Asia.

Several leading dignitaries, including Prasert Chantararuangthong (Hon'ble Deputy Prime Minister, Government of Thailand), Pavich Kesavawong (Deputy Director General of the Department of Climate Change and Environment, Ministry of Natural Resources & Environment, Thailand), Lin Yang (Deputy Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), Diskul Dispanadda (Chief Executive Officer, Mae Fah Luang Foundation under Royal Patronage), and Albert Park (Chief Economist, Asian Development Bank), spoke about the urgent need for Asia to mobilize over $800 billion in climate financing to bridge the growing gap. They also emphasized that people-centric innovations should be at the forefront of a new systems approach to climate action.

The final session of the event, "Connected Leadership: Alliances Catalyzing Systems Change," witnessed Ravi Venkatesan (Chairman of the Global Energy Alliance for People & Planet; Trustee, The Rockefeller Foundation) and Gaurav Gupta (Global Managing Partner, Dalberg Advisors) discuss the importance of multi-stakeholder alliances in fostering transformative change.

The Rockefeller Foundation's support to Convergence towards the expansion of the Asia Climate Solutions Design Grant was another key highlight of AsiaXchange 2024. This is part of a grant to accelerate the mobilization of domestic private capital for climate action in Southeast Asia, including the Asia Climate Solutions Design Grant Window and support to the Catalytic Climate Finance Facility (CC Facility) Learning Hub, in partnership with the Climate Policy Initiative (CPI).

In her closing remarks, Deepali Khanna, Vice President of The Rockefeller Foundation's Asia Regional Office, reflected on the progress made during the three days of AsiaXchange 2024. She said, "By focusing on the urgent realities that Asia faces in the fight against climate change and specific needs in the region, the conversations we've had reflect the complexity and urgency of the challenges ahead. But more importantly, they helped us begin to realize the immense potential we have when we come together in convenings like these."

