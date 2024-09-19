The second issue of the documentary series "Encountering Jinan" - "Intangible Cultural Heritage of the People"

JINAN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Intangible cultural heritage is like a clear spring, crossing the long river of history and nourishing every corner of this city, becoming a cultural bond connecting the past and the future. With the in-depth exploration of the documentary series "Encountering Jinan", we have welcomed the second issue - Intangible Cultural Heritage of the People. This time, we will follow in the footsteps of French student Elaine to explore the intangible cultural heritage treasures hidden in the daily lives of the people, and feel their charm and warmth that transcends time and space.

Shadow puppetry is not only a cultural calling card of Jinan, but also a crystallization of the wisdom and creativity of the people of Jinan. For centuries, it has attracted the attention of countless people with its unique artistic form and rich cultural connotations.

Under the introduction of Ms. Li Juan, the inheritor of intangible cultural heritage, the long history and cultural charm of Jinan shadow puppetry deeply touch the hearts of every explorer. Gently pulling the joystick, the shadow puppetry jumps and flips in her hands, and every movement reveals the exquisite skills and deep emotions of the shadow puppeteer. Elaine also deeply experienced the ultimate pursuit of skills and respect and inheritance of tradition in the intangible cultural heritage of shadow puppetry through personal experience.

As soon as they stepped into the hall of cross-talk, laughter and joy flooded in like a tide. The cross-talk masters stood on stage, telling humorous and witty stories with their heroic and delicate performance styles, allowing the audience to feel the ups and downs of life through laughter. Elaine was fortunate enough to have face-to-face communication with the master of cross-talk, Yan Dong. She learned a few simple jokes and, under Yans guidance, gradually understood the profound traditional culture and strong human touch behind cross-talk. These seemingly simple language fragments are actually a profound insight and embodiment of wisdom from the people of Jinan towards life. From exquisite shadow puppetry to humorous cross-talk performances, from delicate Lu embroidery techniques to authentic Jinan snacks, every intangible cultural heritage skill is the crystallization of the wisdom of the people of Jinan, their pursuit of beauty and love for life.

