BUSAN, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid intensifying competition among MICE host cities to attract large events, 2024 saw Busan take bold steps that led to impressive results, proving its potential as a prime MICE destination. The efforts made by Busan in 2024 in attracting major international conferences, promoting ESG management, enhancing networking, and strengthening city identity are outlined below.

International Conferences Held in the Global MICE City of Busan

The Shining Achievements of Busan MICE in 2024

Busan hosted several significant international conferences in 2024. In July, it welcomed the 45th Scientific Assembly of the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR 2024), drawing around 2,700 space scientists from 60 countries to Korea. This was the first time the event was held in the country. In August, after eight years of preparation, the city hosted the 37th International Geological Congress (IGC 2024), a prestigious event with a 146-year history, at BEXCO. In November, Busan hosted the 5th Session of the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5). With participation from 193 institutions and countries, INC-5 was the final dialogue in a series of international discussions on controlling plastic pollution, making it a crucial conference on the future health of Earth's marine environment and placing Busan at the forefront of global attention.

Wide-ranging ESG Activities for the Sustainability of MICE

Busan's selection to host INC-5 was made possible by its strong track record of ESG initiatives within the MICE industry. The Busan Tourism Organization (BTO) CVB's exhibition hall was decorated using recyclable wood, and with the assistance of eco-friendly suppliers, recycling stations were set up to facilitate the collection of waste generated during the event. Aiming for a paperless conference, digital materials and multifunctional electronic platforms were also used. Continuous efforts in various ESG initiatives were made through collaborations with Busan MICE Alliance (BMA) members. Environmental reports were made, containing carbon reduction amounts for all products used at event venues and greenhouse gas reduction indicators for transportation during each event, to create more eco-friendly events.

Improvement of Busan's MICE Network Through Communication

The Busan MICE Alliance and the Busan MICE industry, in general, grew in solidarity through strong networking this year. The BTO CVB worked to fundamentally enhance Busan's MICE industry by increasing local demand for MICE events and maintaining an efficient collaboration network. Regular meetings of the BMA focused on the concerns of its members to improve communication. Additionally, Busan MICE Alliance Day was held to strengthen ties among members of Busan's MICE industry, fostering discussions on industry developments both locally and internationally, and exploring joint marketing opportunities. New members were recruited into the BMA in both the first and second halves of the year, enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors for the success of Busan's MICE industry. The Busan MICE Business Innovation Platform, which provides users with access to news and information about Busan's MICE industry, was launched and well-received.

Unique Venues That Capture Busan's Local Identity

Participants in MICE events now expect more than just the exchange of knowledge. They seek a special experience, and MICE destinations should leverage their local identity to provide experiences that can only be found in their cities or regions. Recognizing this industry trend, Busan has identified a variety of unique venues that highlight the history, culture, and distinctiveness of the city. Venues such as Domoheon, the former residence of Busan's mayor; Space OneZ, a renovated old warehouse; and Holi Lounge, offering a surfing workation, exemplify this approach. The MICE events held at these unique venues are also organized in a way that showcases the best of Busan's local identity.

As another busy year draws to a close, Busan, as a MICE city, is looking forward to making even greater strides next year. The 18th World Congress on Computational Mechanics (WCCM) in 2028, along with many other international MICE events, are set to take place in Busan, and the BTO CVB is actively working toward this goal.

With aspirations of reaching the pinnacle of the MICE industry, Busan will continue its efforts to be a sustainable, cooperative, and unique MICE city that is globally recognized.

