The Silent Revolution: How Power Semiconductors Are Reshaping Industries

Toshiba is leading the charge in power semiconductor technology, playing a vital role in the automotive industry's shift towards electrification. Toshiba's power semiconductors are crucial for managing electricity in electric vehicles (xEVs), controlling power supply, voltage, and current switching. At the forefront of power semiconductor development, Toshiba focuses on silicon (Si)-MOSFETs to reduce CO 2 emissions across multiple sectors, particularly in vehicle electrification. These cutting-edge power semiconductors are designed to meet the rigorous demands of automotive applications, withstanding extreme conditions, and maintaining near-zero defect rates.

Toshiba is also developing next-generation power semiconductors using silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) for improved efficiency and performance. These materials enable higher voltage management with lower resistance, contributing to higher output and smaller devices. SiC semiconductors can reduce power consumption, CO 2 emissions, and equipment size in electric vehicles, allowing for larger batteries and extended range. Toshiba's research aims to enhance power semiconductor performance for various applications, including xEVs, railways, and offshore wind power generation, focusing on quality and performance.

Beyond automotive and the application areas mentioned above, power semiconductors also play crucial roles in other sectors. In industrial equipment, they are essential components in motor drives, robotics, and factory automation systems, enhancing performance and efficiency. In consumer electronics, these advanced semiconductors significantly improve energy efficiency across a broad spectrum of household devices and electronic products, reducing power consumption and improving sustainability in everyday technology.

As the world races to combat climate change, Toshiba emerges as a beacon of innovation. With over 60 years of research in silicon power semiconductors, Toshiba has developed a comprehensive lineup of more than 500 products. The U-MOS series of low-voltage MOSFETs, for instance, delivers world-class performance. Power semiconductors are the silent revolutionaries driving the electric transformation of our world. Toshiba's unwavering commitment to semiconductor innovation is revolutionizing the automotive industry and laying the foundation for a sustainable, electrified future that will reshape every facet of our daily existence.

SOURCE Toshiba Corporation