The "Southeast Asian Business Trip to Quan Cheng" event was successfully held

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asian Business Trip to Quan Cheng" event, themed "Joining hands with Southeast Asia for new development," was successfully conducted on December 14. This event took place in the Jinan Start-up Area, sponsored by the Industry Promotion Department of Jinan Start-up Area, Jinan Xianxing Investment Group Co., Ltd., Shandong (Singapore) Enterprise Service Center, and TusStar. Entrepreneurs from Singapore and Malaysia convened to engage representatives of enterprises from the Jinan Start-up Area in discussions about fostering cooperation between the two regions.

Group Photo of Entrepreneurs from Singapore, Malaysia, and Jinan Start-up Area

At the event venue, two projects—xSale-24 hours intelligent live robot and Oriental Robot—entered agreements to establish their presence within the Jinan Incubator situated in the Start-up Area. Moreover, Jinan Xianxing (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. concluded a contract with TusStar Asia Bridge. The inauguration of the TusStar (Asia Bridge & Malaysia) Collaboration Center signifies the establishment of a bilateral communication platform. This center is designed to act as a conduit facilitating interactions between Jinan, Shandong enterprises, Southeast Asia, and progressively evolve into a crucial node supporting local innovation and development.

During the roadshow, delegates from nine enterprises, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd among them, sequentially presented the achievements of their respective enterprise projects. Their presentations underscored a strong commitment and willingness to engage in cooperation with Jinan.

During the visit, the delegation also toured the Starting Area City Exhibition Hall, BYD New Energy Auto Parts Industrial Park, TusStar, Inspur Group, Shandong University and other sites. This allowed them to gain insight into the construction progress of the Starting Area, appreciate its developmental prospects, and discern the opportunities afforded to the region by the "four zones superposition" policy.

Presently, collaboration between the Starting Area and Southeast Asian nations stands as a prevailing trend. Since the year's inception, three delegations from the Starting Area have visited Singapore, fostering channels for exchange and cooperation. Concurrently, during their Southeast Asia trip, connections were established with Malaysia. At the 24th Singapore-Shandong Business Council, the Starting Zone formalized four cooperative agreements with Singaporean universities and enterprises, facilitating the establishment of the Shandong (Singapore) Enterprise Service Center within the Starting Area.

From November 27 to 30, Liu Qiang, Secretary of Jinan Municipal Party Committee, personally led a Jinan City delegation to Singapore, culminating in significant consensus on establishing a new cooperation zone in Jinan's Starting Area, focusing on revitalizing both old and new economic forces. This visit by representatives of enterprises from Singapore and Malaysia is poised to deepen Southeast Asian enterprises' understanding of the Starting Area, fortify confidence in bilateral cooperation, and establish a solid groundwork for extensive collaboration between the two regions in the future.

TusStar has a vision to profoundly influence the internationalization of businesses within the Asia Pacific region. As part of this vision, TusStar Asia Bridge endeavors to utilize its expansive global network resources to provide comprehensive support to enterprises seeking to enter the markets of Southeast Asia and China. In pursuit of this goal, TusStar warmly welcomes companies interested in these markets to join its ecosystem and contribute to the progression of high-tech enterprises within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. For further details about TusStar Asia-Pacific, please visit https://www.tusstarsg.org/.

SOURCE TusStar Malaysia