The "Spring in Jiangnan • 2026 Happy Chinese New Year" Lantern Festival Held in Laos Marks Chinese New Year and 65 Years of China-Laos Diplomatic Relations

VIENTIANE, Laos, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spring in Jiangnan • 2026 Happy Chinese New Year" Lantern Festival was held from March 3–4 at the China Cultural Center in Laos. The event was jointly hosted by the China Cultural Center in Laos and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, and organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Centre. Held in the year marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Laos, the celebration highlighted the role of cultural exchange in fostering closer understanding between the two peoples.

The program brought together demonstrations of traditional crafts and performing arts, including sugar painting, dough sculpture, puppet theatre, opera, painting, porcelain artistry, and tea culture. In the craftsmanship area, visitors observed demonstrations of traditional crafts including Hangzhou woodblock printing, rice sculpture, sugar painting, and Xiashi lantern making, each representing a distinctive form of intangible cultural heritage. In the performance space, Taishun puppet theatre offered lively interactive performances, while Song Dynasty Tea Ceremony (Dian Cha) demonstration conveyed the refinement of classical Chinese tea culture. Wu Opera's "Three Ritual Dances" (San Tiao) further animated the evening with its vibrant stage presence.

The exhibition section focused on "Porcelain and Tea," presenting celadon from the Southern Song imperial kilns alongside elements of Chinese tea culture. Contemporary tea creations were also showcased, attracting particular interest among younger audiences. Meanwhile, the Guochao cultural experience zone invited visitors to explore traditional aesthetics through opera-inspired painting, live portrait sketching, and calligraphy of the Chinese character "Fu," symbolizing good fortune.

Laotian alumni who once studied at the Nanning "67" School were also invited to attend, offering an opportunity to renew longstanding connections and share memories. In addition to presenting Chinese cultural heritage abroad, the event reflected the enduring value of cultural dialogue. Against the broader backdrop of Belt and Road cooperation, the event highlighted the role of cultural exchange in strengthening people-to-people ties between China and Laos.

