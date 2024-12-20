The State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company: Successful Completion of Annual Grid Construction Tasks

KASHGAR, China, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 19, the final grid infrastructure project outlined in the State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company's 2024 milestone plan was successfully commissioned with the activation of three main transformers for the Yakatamu 110kV transmission project. This achievement marks the successful completion of the company's annual grid construction objectives.

To ensure a safe and reliable power supply during peak electricity consumption periods, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company is committed to high-quality power grid construction. The company continuously enhances its standardized control over infrastructure safety while rigorously managing processes and quality. These efforts facilitate efficient and high-quality execution and commissioning of power grid projects.

This year, professionals at State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company have focused on refining the main network framework, enhancing power supply capacity, and safeguarding key projects' energy needs. By concentrating on critical engineering pathways and essential nodes, they have implemented multiple strategies to effectively advance construction tasks. In total for 2024, there are 33 planned grid infrastructure projects; as of now, 18 have been successfully put into operation. Throughout this year alone, the company has added an impressive 1.02 million kVA in substation capacity along with 910.3 km of transmission lines—significantly improving grid reliability and alleviating electricity load pressures.

Looking ahead to 2025, State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company plans to initiate work on 30 projects involving voltages of 35 kV or higher while aiming to bring an additional 26 projects online by year's end—culminating in a total of 44 active construction initiatives for that year. The State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company will enhance the integration of grid resources and implement a hierarchical approach to effectively manage the entire construction process. We aim to accelerate the in-depth integration during the pre-construction phase, continuously improving construction efficiency.

We are committed to upholding safety as our bottom line, making every effort to ensure a safe and stable operational environment. This includes implementing safety measures and promoting civilized construction practices, standardizing work teams, and adhering to various requirements for safety management. Our goal is to achieve 100% control over engineering safety and quality standards while ensuring that all processes are manageable.

Furthermore, we strive to support power supply initiatives that align with economic growth and meet the overall energy demands of society.

SOURCE State Grid Kashgar Power Supply Company