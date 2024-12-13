The State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company carried out rural electricity inspection activities

ATUSHI, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of the peak period of winter electricity consumption, the Kizilsu Power Supply Company of State Grid took proactive measures and organized professional teams to go deep into rural areas and carried out comprehensive and meticulous electricity inspection activities. The purpose of this activity was to strengthen rural residents' awareness of electricity safety and energy conservation, and ensure that winter electricity consumption was worry-free.

In the activity, the company's staff visited the villagers' homes one by one, focusing on key parts such as wires, distribution boxes and heating equipment, and carefully investigated potential safety hazards such as line aging and poor socket contact. At the same time, the staff also patiently explained knowledge about the safe use of electricity in winter to villagers, reminding them to pay attention to electrical safety and avoid unauthorized wiring and the simultaneous use of multiple high-power electrical appliances.

In addition, the State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company has also actively promoted the online State Grid intelligent service to help villagers understand and master the use of this convenient tool through on-site demonstration and guidance. This service can monitor household electricity consumption in real time, provide personalized power-saving suggestions, and effectively reduce villagers' electricity bills.

According to statistics, this activity has benefited more than 300 villagers. State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company said that it will continue to carry out power consumption inspection activities and increase publicity efforts to make the "Online State Grid" APP a right-hand man for more users to jointly create a safe and energy-saving electricity environment.

SOURCE State Grid Kizilsu Kirghiz Autonomous Prefecture Electric Power Supply Company