The Stone Diaries Named Distinguished Brand of the Year, Reinforcing Leadership in Premium Stone Solutions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stone Diaries Pte Ltd has been honoured with the Distinguished Brand of the Year award, recognising the company's outstanding commitment to craftsmanship, innovation and customer excellence in Singapore's premium stone industry. The recognition marks a significant milestone for the homegrown company, highlighting its rapid growth and unwavering dedication to delivering sustainable, high-quality stone solutions.

Ms Margaret Koh (founder) of The Stone Diaries Pte Ltd

As demand grows for premium stone finishes in homes and commercial spaces, property owners are increasingly seeking solutions that preserve the beauty and longevity of their investments while reducing unnecessary replacement costs. Responding to this evolving need is The Stone Diaries (Tsd.sg), a homegrown specialist redefining premium stone solutions through expert craftsmanship, innovative restoration techniques and sustainable stone care.

Founded in 2021 by Ms. Margaret Koh, The Stone Diaries has grown from a specialist in premium stone fabrication into a comprehensive stone solutions provider, offering custom fabrication, installation, restoration, polishing and maintenance services for quartz, marble, granite, sintered stone and other natural stone surfaces. Today, the company works closely with homeowners, interior designers, architects, developers and businesses across Singapore, delivering tailored solutions backed by technical expertise and personalised service.

"Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional craftsmanship, innovative solutions and lasting quality that enhances every home and business space," said Ms. Margaret Koh, Founder of The Stone Diaries. "Every project is an opportunity for us to create something that not only looks beautiful but also stands the test of time."

For Margaret, entrepreneurship was driven by a desire to elevate industry standards. After spending more than 17 years in the stone industry, she recognised an opportunity to provide customers with a complete end-to-end solution under one trusted specialist. When the opportunity arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, she established The Stone Diaries, a decision that transformed years of industry experience into a business built on quality, reliability and customer trust.

"Starting a business wasn't easy," Margaret recalled. "Beyond financial challenges, I had to learn every aspect of running a company from factory operations and sourcing materials to leading a team and managing the business. Every challenge became an opportunity to grow."

Today, The Stone Diaries offers a complete stone lifecycle solution, covering consultation, custom fabrication, installation, restoration, polishing and after-sales support. By managing every stage of the customer journey, the company ensures consistent workmanship, efficient project execution and long-term peace of mind for its clients.

This integrated approach has become increasingly relevant as consumer preferences shift towards restoring existing stone surfaces instead of replacing them. Homeowners and businesses are looking for ways to reduce renovation costs, minimise construction waste and preserve the appearance of premium materials. At the same time, the growing popularity of sintered stone and quartz has created stronger demand for specialist repair and restoration services.

Recognising these market trends, The Stone Diaries has expanded its capabilities by investing in advanced repair technologies and specialised restoration techniques, particularly for sintered stone. Its skilled team restores chipped, cracked, stained and worn stone surfaces with precision, offering customers a practical, cost-effective and environmentally responsible alternative to replacement. This restoration-first approach extends the lifespan of premium stone while supporting more sustainable renovation practices.

Since its inception, the company has experienced steady growth through its unwavering commitment to quality craftsmanship, reliability and customer satisfaction. Originally focused on premium stone fabrication, The Stone Diaries has evolved into a comprehensive stone care provider, continually expanding its technical expertise and service capabilities to meet changing market needs. Today, the company is supported by a multidisciplinary team serving projects across Singapore.

"What sets us apart is our ability to provide a complete end-to-end solution," Margaret explained. "From consultation and fabrication to restoration and after-sales support, our customers have one trusted partner throughout the entire journey. We believe that personalised service and quality workmanship are just as important as the products we deliver."

Looking ahead, The Stone Diaries aims to strengthen its position as Singapore's trusted stone specialist by continuing to invest in advanced technologies, expanding its restoration capabilities and enhancing the customer experience. The company also plans to grow its presence beyond Singapore, positioning The Stone Diaries as a trusted regional brand for premium stone fabrication, restoration and maintenance services.

"Our vision is to become Singapore's most trusted stone specialist, renowned for excellence, innovation, sustainability and exceptional customer service," Margaret said. "We want to continue raising industry standards while delivering sustainable solutions that create long-term value for our customers."

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, Margaret hopes her experience will encourage others pursuing their own business ambitions.

"Building a company is never easy. There will always be challenges, but persistence, continuous learning and staying committed to your values will carry you forward. Success doesn't happen overnight, it is built one step at a time."

About The Stone Diaries

Founded in 2021, The Stone Diaries (Tsd.sg) is a Singapore-based specialist in premium stone fabrication, installation, restoration, polishing and maintenance services. Serving residential, commercial and hospitality projects, the company provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions for quartz, marble, granite, sintered stone and other natural stone surfaces. Guided by exceptional craftsmanship, innovation and customer-centric service, The Stone Diaries is committed to delivering sustainable stone solutions while setting new benchmarks for quality and excellence within the industry.

SOURCE The Stone Diaries Pte Ltd