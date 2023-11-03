The Tech Show to offer largest range of offline 11.11 deals from more than 150 brands between 9 to 12 November

SINGAPORE, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech enthusiasts and home owners looking to spruce up their living and working spaces in time for the year-end holiday season can head to The Tech Show when it returns with over 150 exhibiting brands offering the largest range of offline 11.11 deals.

Organised by Constellar, The Tech Show offers a vibrant offline marketplace to experience a diverse range of tech gadgets and appliances, smart-homes must-haves and lifestyle accessories. Held at Suntec Singapore, exciting highlights at this edition include:

Best Offline 11.11 Deals from exhibitors and brands such as Asus, Acer, Best Denki, CR Group, Dreamcore, Dyson, Everdesk, Ergotune, Focuswater, Fourstar, Happie, Hisense, HP, King Koil , Lenovo, Luxus, Mash Keyboard, MSI, Noble Desk, Omnidesk, Orlant, Osim, Philips, Prism+, Remode Hub, Samsung Mobile, Secretlab, Singgate, Singtel , SLEEPNIGHT, Slumberland, Sterra, Tableholic, Tineco, Zero Healthcare and more.



These incredible deals include Hinomi's latest innovation, the X1 Ergonomic Office Chair at SGD649 (originally SGD1299 ); Yuhome's Automated Laundry System YU ACE Series 2 at just SGD599 (includes a 2-year onsite warranty and a lifetime motor warranty, regularly priced at SGD1,199 ); as well as the RELESSO Massage Bed with revolutionary massage bed technology by SLEEPNIGHT at a pre-launch introductory offer price of SGD3,999 for queen size mattresses (usual price at SGD6,999 ).



Singtel will also be conducting live auctions at The Tech Show on Saturday and Sunday ( 3pm to 5pm ). Bids start as low as SGD15 , for 24 products from leading brands such as Acer, Apple, Oppo, Playstation, Samsung and Xiaomi (usual pricings from SGD299 to SGD1,764 ).



Check out more details at their booths on site.

Snap & Win: 3 visitors stand to win a Sterra Breeze True HEPA-13 Air Purifier (worth SGD539 ) each. To participate, they can post a picture of themselves at The Tech Show, share their purchase wish list, hashtag #TheTechShow and tag @ComexITShow on Facebook or Instagram. More details are available here.

Sure-Win Lucky Dip : Up to SGD200,000 worth of prizes are up for grabs. Shoppers who complete the onsite survey stand a chance to win attractive prizes and vouchers from Bed & Bedding, Hinomi, OSIM, Prism, SLEEPNIGHT, Sterra, Tineco, YU HOME and more. Check out the top prizes here.

Spend & Redeem: Shoppers spending SGD500 on the same day can receive a free M170 Logitech wireless mouse (limited to first 250 redemptions daily and only one redemption per customer). Find out more here.

When: 9 to 12 November 2023 (Thursday to Sunday), 12pm – 9pm

Where: Suntec City Convention Centre, Level 4

About Constellar's Consumer Electronics and Technology Series

With the vision to establish Singapore's largest and most experiential consumer lifestyle marketplaces, Constellar's consumer electronics and technology series brings together leading brands and innovators in a vibrant and diverse product showcase four times a year. Each show is specially curated for consumers to experience the latest consumer technology trends and products, as well as enjoy unbeatable deals.

The series comprises anchor events COMEX and ITSHOW, as well as The Tech Show and Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE).

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia's partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

