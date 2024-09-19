The third issue of the documentary series "Encountering Jinan" - "Smart Spring City": Technology paints a new picture of life

JINAN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In this rapidly changing era, Jinan not only preserves a thousand years of historical heritage and rich cultural heritage, but also braves the waves of technology, showcasing the unique charm of a modern smart city. In this episode of the "Encountering Jinan" documentary series, we will take you into the "Smart Spring City" and explore how this city perfectly integrates ancient wisdom with modern technology, weaving together stunning future development prospects.

As a foreign friend who is curious and passionate about Chinese culture, Mike was deeply attracted by the unique charm of Jinan when he first arrived. And this time, the "Quancheng Smart Service Terminal" machine became a key for him to explore the mysteries of the "Smart Quancheng". This seemingly ordinary machine actually contains the wisdom crystallization of Jinans smart city construction. It connects every corner of the city and provides convenient and efficient services for residents.

The shared bicycles on the roadside are the freedom and environmental protection granted to residents by technology; Mobile payments demonstrate the convenience and efficiency of a "cashless society"; Experience the smoothness and comfort brought by intelligent scheduling in smart public transportation; Smart logistics brings timely satisfaction and convenient life. These daily experiences are not just the accumulation of technology, but also the profound care and improvement of residents quality of life in Jinan as a smart city. They made Mike deeply feel that in Jinan, the collision of ancient and modern did not produce cracks, stimulated unprecedented vitality and harmony, jointly painting vivid and beautiful pictures of urban life.

Following in Mikes footsteps, we visited the Big Data Bureau of Jinan City, which is the brain center of smart cities. Massive data is gathered and analyzed here, providing strong support for precise urban governance. The staff gave Mike a detailed introduction to the application of big data in fields such as smart transportation, smart healthcare, and smart agriculture, and felt how technology is quietly changing the lives of people in Jinan. Mikes exploration journey is not only a deep experience of the Smart City, but also a touching experience for the soul.

