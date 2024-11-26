The total mileage of UAV transmission line inspection of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company exceeded 50,000 kilometers

TURFAN, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 22, the transmission and operation inspection center of State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company successfully completed the line inspection task of the 110 thousand volt Jiaolang line, marking the company's 389th unmanned aerial vehicle inspection task in the year. Since 2016, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has actively applied and promoted UAV inspection technology, and has achieved full coverage of UAV transmission line inspection in complex terrain such as mountains, deserts, and Gobi.

The complex and diverse terrain of Turfan, including high mountains, deserts and Gobi, has brought arduous challenges to the inspection of transmission lines. However, through the application of drone technology, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has not only overcome these difficulties, but also achieved remarkable results in the operation and inspection of transmission lines. At the same time, with the intelligent upgrading and digital transformation of power grid equipment and management, UAV technology is widely used in maintenance and hanging, live monitoring, power grid construction and other fields, and the intelligent level of transmission line operation and inspection has been continuously improved. Up to now, the company's drone inspection has covered 215 transmission lines of 35 thousand volts and above, with a total mileage of more than 50,000 kilometers, which is equivalent to the length of a week around the Earth's equator.

In the next step, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company will continue to expand the application scenarios of UAVs, actively introduce new technologies and equipment, and accelerate the transformation of intelligent operation and inspection mode. The company plans to continuously improve the level of equipment operation and inspection, consolidate the foundation of equipment safety, and ensure the safe and stable operation of the power grid by further optimizing the drone inspection process and improving the data analysis and processing capabilities.

SOURCE State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company