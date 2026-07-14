The Trade Desk Unlocks Activation of Convenience Store Retail Data for Digital Advertising in Japan

Enabling integration of purchase data from approximately 28 million 7-Eleven App members on the DSP

TOKYO, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), a global leader in advertising technology, today announced the integration of retail purchase data from SEVEN-ELEVEN JAPAN CO., LTD. (hereinafter "SEJ") into The Trade Desk platform, enabling advertisers to programmatically activate SEJ's retail purchase data across digital channels through The Trade Desk platform. The capability is now available to all advertisers in Japan. This represents one of the leading examples in Japan of integrating SEJ's purchase data with a DSP.

This integration enables advertisers to activate high-quality data at scale across digital channels on the open internet, including over‑the‑top (OTT), connected TV (CTV), audio, and display, representing an important step forward in Japan's retail media landscape.

Through this initiative, advertisers can seamlessly access and activate audience segments built from purchase data-driven insight based on the purchase behavior of approximately 28 million 7-Eleven App members directly within The Trade Desk platform. SEJ operates Japan's largest convenience store network, with around 22,000 stores nationwide and approximately 20 million daily visitors.[1] The integration enables activation of always-on audience segments — including demographic and high-demand purchase-based audiences — built from a wide range of product categories. Audience segments are curated based on advertiser needs using up to one year of purchase history (ID-POS data), enabling more precise audience targeting across omnichannel campaigns.

This collaboration addresses a longstanding challenge in Japan, where access to high-quality retail data has historically been fragmented and operationally complex. Through API integration with the platform, SEJ's data is regularly refreshed and made available within The Trade Desk platform, enabling advertisers to plan, activate, and optimize campaigns with greater efficiency and reduced operational complexity.

At the core of this integration is The Trade Desk's AI-driven platform, which transforms retail purchase signals into structured, scalable audience intelligence — bridging the gap between data access and real-time activation across channels. This enables advertisers to not only identify the right audiences, but to continuously refine and optimize how those audiences are reached, driving performance across the open internet.

"Japan's retail media ecosystem is entering a new phase," said Kei Majima, General Manager, Japan, The Trade Desk. "We are excited to bring this initiative to market, expanding access to one of Japan's most extensive retail data offerings for omnichannel advertising. As the industry evolves, the ability to programmatically activate high-quality data will be critical to driving performance and accountability in digital advertising. By integrating high-quality purchase data from SEJ, one of Japan's largest convenience store chains, directly into our platform, advertisers can now engage audiences more precisely and efficiently across channels, helping to unlock the full potential of retail data for advertisers in Japan."

Key Benefits for Advertisers

High-Fidelity Audience Segments: Access audience segments built on a wide range of product categories and up to one year of purchase history, enabling more precise demographic and purchase-based targeting.

Custom Audience Capabilities: Collaborate with SEJ to build and activate audience segments tailored to specific brands for more precise targeting.

Omnichannel Activation: Apply retail data across digital channels via The Trade Desk platform for flexible, scalable campaigns.

AI-Powered Audience Activation & Optimization: Transform retail purchase data into scalable audiences that can be activated across channels and continuously refined using AI to improve campaign performance over time.

Advancing Retail Media Infrastructure in Japan

This initiative reflects a broader evolution in Japan's retail data landscape—from fragmented, one-off data use to always-on, infrastructure-driven approaches that enable scalable and continuous audience engagement. Historically, retail data activation relied on custom integrations that limited continuous campaign execution. With this integration, SEJ's data can now be continuously refreshed and activated in real time, enabling advertisers to improve audience targeting accuracy and advertising performance in a privacy conscious manner.

As global retail data evolves toward greater standardization, enabling secure, scalable data use has become a key industry priority. This data integration signals a growing focus in Japan on not only protecting data but also enabling its responsible and effective utilization. Through this initiative, The Trade Desk and SEJ provide a practical model for how high-quality retail data can be applied at scale, demonstrating how infrastructure and privacy-conscious design can support more effective retail data activation at scale.

[1] Figures as of the end of May 2026

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE The Trade Desk