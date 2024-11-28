The trading volume of green electricity in Turfan, Xinjiang exceeded 50 million kilowatt-hours

TURFAN, China, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As of November 24, the trading power of green power in Turfan, Xinjiang this year has reached 50.3205 million kilowatt-hours, successfully breaking through the 50 million kilowatt-hour mark, which is 7.2 times the annual trading scale last year, marking that Turfan has made remarkable progress in promoting the transformation of green energy.

Since the beginning of this year, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company has actively responded to the national green development strategy and is committed to accelerating the construction of the green power market. Through a series of innovative measures, it has promoted the rapid growth of green power transactions in Turfan. State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company not only actively promoted the local government to issue a renewable energy consumption action plan, but also clarified the proportion of new energy consumption of key energy-using units according to local conditions, laying a solid foundation for the healthy development of the green power market.

In order to promote a high proportion of new energy to enter the market, State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company innovated the mechanism to help realize the "new energy participation in the full trading varieties 24-hour curve" trading and the continuous opening of the market on weekdays. This measure effectively adapts to the fluctuation characteristics of new energy output and improves the flexibility and efficiency of green power trading. In addition, the company has also established a green electricity green certificate service station in Gaochang District. This service platform has further opened up the "last kilometer" of customers' green needs, providing strong support for the convenience and efficiency of green power trading.

In terms of creating a green consumption atmosphere for the whole society, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company also spared no effort. The company has successfully achieved 100% green electricity supply at the Tourism Development Conference of the autonomous region, and helped enterprises achieve low-carbon environmental protection transformation and enhance their international brand influence by guiding three export-oriented enterprises to purchase green electricity. These measures not only promote the green development of the local economy, but also contribute to the construction of ecological civilization in Turfan.

