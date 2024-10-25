The Ultimate Family Fun Getaway Awaits at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru

A Perfect Year-End Escape with Experiences for the Whole Family

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for the ideal family vacation just across the border? From 16 November to 31 December 2024, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru invites you and your loved ones to embark on a memorable family getaway, filled with thoughtfully curated activities and experiences that promise to delight both the young and young-at-heart.

Whether it's the joy of baking cookies or the excitement of pizza-making, there's something to spark every child's imagination while parents enjoy a relaxing stay in the heart of Johor Bahru.

DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru's Year End Ultimate Family Fun Getaway

For Little Travelers

Upon arrival, families can breeze through check-in with ease, as kids receive special welcome packs designed to keep them entertained from the moment they arrive. Start the adventure by enrolling your little bakers in the Sweet Sprinkles Baking Academy, where they can create their own cookies or decorate cupcakes in weekday classes at 2:00pm.

For young culinary enthusiasts, our Little Chefs' Pizza Workshop at Tosca offers a fun, hands-on pizza-making experience every day during lunch hours. Watch your little ones unleash their creativity and culinary skills under the guidance of expert chefs.

The fun continues by the pool, where kids can participate in daily Poolside Fun in the Sun mini-games, ensuring endless laughter and play under the warm Johor sun.

For The Stay

Enhancing the family experience, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru offers confirmed connecting rooms upon booking through the Hilton Honors app—making it easy for everyone to stay close and connected throughout the holiday.

Dining at the hotel is a treat for all ages, with a dedicated Kids Corner at Makan Kitchen offering child-friendly delights during breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffet hours. Parents can indulge in a diverse array of local and international cuisines, while kids enjoy their favorite dishes and playful, interactive activities.

Explore Johor Bahru with Ease

For families eager to explore beyond the hotel, take advantage of the complimentary shuttle bus service to popular shopping destinations like Mid Valley Southkey and Johor Premium Outlet, making it a breeze to experience the best of Johor Bahru's retail offerings.

Celebrate with Us

Planning a family celebration? Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru has special event packages available across all dining outlets to make your celebration unforgettable.

Book your family's year-end escape now and make the most of your holiday with exclusive experiences that promise fun, relaxation, and cherished memories for the whole family.

For enquiries or reservations, please call us at +607 268 6868 or email us at [email protected].

SOURCE DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru