The Unseen Itch: Over Half of Singaporeans With Eczema Struggle With Sleep Loss, Shame and Social Withdrawal Due to Itch

A recently concluded survey by Medical Channel Asia sheds light on the debilitating effects of constant itch caused by eczema.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new ground-up survey "The Unseen Itch: How Eczema Disrupts Daily Life in Singapore" by Medical Channel Asia has uncovered a stark and often overlooked reality about itch.

For people living with atopic dermatitis, or eczema, itch is not a minor inconvenience – it is a daily, debilitating force that silently dictates how they sleep, work, socialise, and even how they see themselves.

The initiative was developed with input from dermatologists, including Dr Colin Theng, The Skin Specialists and Laser Clinic , Dr Koh Hong Yi, TSN Dermatology Skin Specialist Clinic , Dr Kok Wai Leong, Dermatology Collective Clinic & Surgery , and carried out in partnership with the Eczema Support Group Singapore .

Eczema: A Daily Struggle That Interrupts Life at Every Turn

Over 50% of respondents described itch intensity ranging from moderate discomfort that disrupts daily tasks to unbearable sensations that are constant and distressing.

"It's like a drill drilling into the wall. When the itch is intense, I have ever [sic] lost self control and scratched till it bled…" one respondent shared. "I felt relief for a few moments, but I soon regret it as the wounds became inflamed and infected."

Every day experiences that most people take for granted: sleeping through the night, focusing at work or school, meeting friends, exercising, or even being intimate with loved ones — were flagged as difficult or impossible during flare-ups of chronic itch .

"I'm more inclined to being sedentary to avoid heat/sunlight/humidity, so it makes it a bit harder to maintain health and fitness," another respondent shared in the survey. "Also, it has discouraged me from physical intimacy most of the time."

Beyond physical symptoms, itch carries a heavy emotional weight. Respondents commonly reported:

Sadness or low mood

Anxiety or restlessness

Poor sleep quality

Avoidance of social events

Self-esteem and body image issues

The survey also revealed that 95% of respondents felt that people around them do not fully understand what living with eczema is like. This disconnect deepens shame, isolation, and frustration, especially since the suffering remains largely invisible until a flare becomes impossible to hide.

One participant wrote at length about living in a loop of pain, panic and self-blame:

"When the itch is intense, I lose self-control and scratch till it bleeds. I feel relief for a few moments but regret soon after, when it becomes infected and sore. I've tried everything—creams, doctors, Chinese medicine—but I don't see hope of recovery. Once in a while I cry just to get some mental relief."

Dermatologists say these stories are consistent with what they see in their practice. Dr Kok Wai Leong shares:

"In my practice, I see how patients with chronic itch struggle daily. It affects their daily function, including work and school, as well as their social interactions with their family and friends."

A Patchwork of Treatments for Eczema, But No Clear Relief

Treatment patterns revealed major disparities: 52% of respondents are currently seeking treatment (GP consultations, specialist care or TCM), while 48% are self-managing or not treating their eczema at all.

Despite treatment attempts, 78% say their itch is not well controlled. For many, eczema management remains a cycle of trial and error, with inconsistent and incomplete relief. One respondent shared their treatment journey, during which they have not found true relief:

"I've tried antihistamines - sometimes works. I've tried steroid creams - sometimes works. I've tried eczema moisturisers - sometimes works. [sic]"

While 71% of those in medical care said their doctor routinely asks about itch during visits, relief remains inconsistent and unpredictable for most. These numbers point to a pressing need for more targeted strategies and conversations focused specifically on itch — the symptom respondents struggle with most intensely.

Dr Koh stresses that managing eczema requires a partnership between doctor and patient:

"The doctor listens to and takes into account the patients' ideas, concerns and expectations. He or she then provides an opinion and advice that is based on science and best available medical evidence."

With personalised care and ongoing communication, there is hope for effective, long-term management of eczema and itch symptoms.

An Effort to Make the Invisible Itch Visible

Although many describe eczema as a "skin problem", the findings reveal its wide-reaching effects on mental health, daily routines, work and relationships. The survey highlights voices that are too often overlooked or dismissed as simple "sensitive skin".

This ground-up look at daily life with eczema underscores a critical need in Singapore: greater empathy, more conversation, and better recognition of itch as a genuine, life-altering burden.

An Open Call for More Voices

These insights represent the results from the first 100 entries.

The survey remains open, and all individuals living with eczema, as well as their caregivers and loved ones, are invited to share their experiences with itch and atopic dermatitis.

The stories and answers collected through this survey will inform upcoming educational materials and public awareness initiatives aimed at helping Singaporeans better understand the realities of eczema and the invisible toll of chronic itch.

If you are struggling with persistent eczema or itch, consider speaking to your dermatologist or skin specialist. In recent years, newer targeted therapies have become available that may help patients achieve better itch control and improve quality of life.

Take the survey here .

For those who wish to learn more about eczema, itch management and treatment pathways, additional resources are available on the Dermatology Chapter (Atopic Dermatitis) Page on Medical Channel Asia.

About Medical Channel Asia:

Medical Channel Asia was created to help consumers access medical information from trustworthy sources and healthcare professionals. Medical Channel Asia reaches over 65 million users across social media and digital platforms, establishing itself as the largest healthcare media platform in the region.

