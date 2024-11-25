The vegetable greenhouse at the foot of the Turpan Flame Mountain ushered in a new era of electrification

TURPAN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 20, in the 10,000-mu vegetable greenhouse base in Sanbao Township, under Huoshan Mountain, Turpan City, Xinjiang, there was a busy and warm scene. Power supply personnel are shuttling between greenhouses, helping growers to debug electric heaters and other electrical equipment to ensure a stable supply of vegetables this winter. Despite the cold wind, the greenhouses are full of greenery, and growers are busy planting fruits and vegetables such as peppers and bok choy in preparation for the upcoming harvest season.

In recent years, with the in-depth promotion of smart greenhouse technology, the electrification of greenhouses has become a common trend in Turpan. Growers have adopted modern equipment such as electric roller shutters, electric heating equipment, temperature and humidity control devices, which not only improve production efficiency, but also greatly improve the quality of fruits and vegetables.

In view of the concentrated area of greenhouse planting, the State Grid Turfan Power Supply Company carried out a survey on electricity demand in advance and vigorously implemented the upgrading and transformation project of the rural power grid. By upgrading transformers and rural power lines in a timely manner, the power supply company has effectively improved the stability and reliability of power supply. At the same time, the company also regularly carries out door-to-door services to help growers check the hidden dangers of electricity, ensure the stable operation of greenhouse equipment, and protect the growers' "money bags".

Turpan City has 24,000 greenhouses, and the planting area of fruits and vegetables reaches 36,000 mu, forming 15 relatively concentrated development areas. In November this year, the planting of off-season fruits and vegetables in winter has been in full swing, and it is expected that they will be available from January to April next year. These products are mainly shipped to Urumqi and other medium-sized cities, becoming a veritable "vegetable basket" in Xinjiang.

Electrification not only brings about productivity gains, but also significant environmental benefits. Traditional coal-fired heating methods not only pollute the environment, but also have potential safety hazards. Electric heating equipment is not only environmentally friendly, but also easy to control, which can accurately adjust the temperature in the greenhouse and provide the best growing environment for fruit and vegetable growth.

