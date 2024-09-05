The Vietnam Small Animal Veterinary Association (VSAVA) and South Korea's NEL Animal Medical Foundation have joined forces to strengthen international cooperation in veterinary medicine

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saigon Ventures Co., Ltd. facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between South Korea's NEL Animal Medical Foundation (formerly NEL Animal Medical Center) and the Vietnam Small Animal Veterinary Association (VSAVA) to promote industry-academia collaboration and international exchange.

(left - right) Nong Lam University, Professor, Minh Võ Dương, JS Services Trading Investment Co., Ltd., CEO, Lee Seung-ho, NEL Animal Medical Foundation, Chairman, Yun Il-yong, Vietnam Small Animal Veterinary Association, President, Lê Quang Thông, NEL Animal Medical Foundation, Director, Im Deok-ho, Son Sung-gi, Eom Tae-heum, Saigon Ventures Co., Ltd., CEO , Shin Hyun-kyu

NEL Animal Medical Foundation is set to elevate pet care standards in Vietnam through its collaboration with PETPRO, one of the largest veterinary hospital chains in the country. Leveraging its world-class expertise in cardiac valve surgery and orthopedic neurosurgery, the foundation also aims to strengthen international veterinary exchange.

In addition, an internship program will be established in partnership with HUTECH University's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and other institutions, offering veterinary students the chance to gain global experience. This program will provide students with direct exposure to the foundation's cutting-edge medical technology and foster international collaboration.

Under the banner of "Every pet deserves medical care," this collaboration will serve as a springboard for the international expansion of NEL Animal Medical Foundation's ESG initiatives. Key activities will include rescuing abandoned animals, providing international medical assistance, and conducting awareness campaigns. The progress of these efforts will be documented and shared through the Korean YouTube channel "You Said We Are Family".

Im Deok-ho, Director of External Affairs at NEL Animal Medical Foundation, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm delighted that Korean veterinary medicine is gaining recognition and expanding its reach overseas, just like human medicine." He further added, "I hope this collaboration will foster greater international exchange in veterinary medicine and create opportunities to help abandoned pets in Vietnam."

The consortium leading this collaboration includes Saigon Ventures Co., Ltd. and JS Services Trading Investment Co., Ltd. as Vietnamese partners.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nelamc24/

YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCxtl0OOr3kBuZom7mzKmowQ?si=mLH6JC7y7dZt6ia

facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nel24amf

