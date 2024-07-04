THE WESTIN SINGAPORE LAUNCHES SECOND WELLNESS RETREAT OF THE YEAR

Renew your mind and body and embark on a wellness journey at The Westin Singapore.

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From invigorating poolside yoga to a mindful silent breakfast, the Westin Wellness Weekend retreat at The Westin Singapore is designed to enliven the mind and body, and uplift the senses.

Figure 1 Westin Wellness Weekend

Curated with your well-being in mind, the weekend experience will feature a series of activities such as a nutrition talk, in-body analysis, and group fitness classes led by fitness experts and leading premium wellness and fitness brand, PURE International. Hotel guests can also enjoy 50% savings on drop-in classes (U.P. S$50 nett) at PURE Yoga and PURE Fitness, which are conveniently located beside The Westin Singapore.

Look forward to activities such as yoga, sound bath, scenic guided runs with our dedicated Run Concierge, fitness classes, urban mindfulness practice, culinary workshop, an essential oil workshop conducted by To Be Calm, Dawn Sim (@thatmomoffour), Samuel Lim (@thatunclesam), Brandon Chong (@branstands) and more. To Be Calm a homegrown brand which believes that fragrance can create an optimal state of mind. The package also includes a wellness consultation to better understand your fitness capacity.

What's more, check in to our spacious, well-appointed room featuring thoughtful amenities including Sleep Well Lavender Balm and the signature next generation Heavenly® Bed for a good night's rest.

Early Bird Rates:

5 July to 1 August 2024: Launch Discounted Offer at $1380++

2 to 16 August 2024: Regular price at $1480++

Package is inclusive of:

3D2N accommodation

Daily buffet breakfast for two persons

10,000 bonus Marriott Bonvoy points

50% off drop-in classes at PURE Yoga and PURE Fitness (U.P. S$50 nett)

nett) 3-visit trial pass to PURE Yoga and PURE Fitness

Mindful Morning: A Silent Breakfast on Saturday

Yoga classes

Fitness classes

Urban mindfulness practice

Urban farming and nutrition workshop with Singrass, a sustainable indoor agriculture provider

Healing Sound bath practice to reset intention

Saturday dinner and drinks

Scenic morning run around Marina Bay

Buffet breakfast for two persons

2PM late checkout

late checkout 25% savings on all 60-minute and above treatments (valid only during the Westin Wellness Weekend)

S$50 return spa voucher at the Heavenly Spa by Westin (valid for the subsequent visit)

return spa voucher at the Heavenly Spa by Westin (valid for the subsequent visit) 20% savings at all dining establishments, except Daily Treats (valid for one month before/after Westin Wellness Weekend, cannot be combined with other promotions)

10% off Best Available Rate for the next six months

If you're not a Marriott Bonvoy Member, click here to join for free.

For room reservation, email [email protected] or visit thewestinsingapore.com

Activities listed above might be subject to change. For most updated activities, please visit our website here.

About The Westin Singapore

Located in the heart of scenic Marina Bay, The Westin Singapore offers signature wellness programs such as RunWestin, yoga classes and Westin Wellness Weekend retreats, all designed with guests' well-being in mind. The hotel offers 305 guestrooms and suites, four distinct dining venues, an outdoor infinity pool with a stunning view over Singapore's south coast, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym and TRX functional training equipment, and 1,350 square meters of versatile event spaces.

For more information, please visit thewestinsingapore.com.

About Westin Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 235 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its Fitness Studios with TRX fitness equipment, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.westin.com/ and stay connected on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 8,500 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Margareth Sugiarto Assistant Director, Marketing

Communications The Westin Singapore 65.6922.6864 [email protected] Teo Shi Min Assistant Marketing

Communications Manager The Westin Singapore 65.6922.6861 [email protected]

SOURCE The Westin Singapore