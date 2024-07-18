SURABAYA, Indonesia, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the moment of school holidays, The Westin Surabaya welcomes 'Disney Summer Fest' series in Surabaya. Since its arrival at the end of June, 'Disney Summer Fest' has enlivened the kids holiday season at Pakuwon Mall Surabaya. During the festivities of the event, this modern superblock consisting of mall and hotel complex, adorned with art installations and decorations of Disney cartoon characters.

The Westin Surabaya Invites Families to Celebrate “Disney Summer Fest” during School Holiday

As a popular staycation destination with families, The Westin Surabaya also offers exciting stay packages for this 'Disney Summer Fest' celebration edition. Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marketing and Communication of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, explained, "In the middle of the school holidays, we also welcome the 'Disney Summer Fest' which is held for the first-time ever in Surabaya. We include this fun in a staycation package at our hotel, where some of the benefits of this package can also correlate with the excitement of 'Disney Summer Fest' itself. Guests can have official merchandise with cute characters plush toys, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck."

Apart from exhibitions of Disney installations and decorations, there are several events such as the Disney Character Parade and Meet & Greet with Mickey and Friends in the Pakuwon Mall atrium.

The Westin Surabaya, which is located in the Pakuwon Mall superblock, has direct access to the mall area, and it becomes a seamless experience for guests to encounter a variety of entertainment offered in one of the largest malls in Indonesia. Tessa added, "This is one of our advantages, because the Pakuwon Mall superblock has become a shopping destination in West Surabaya. There are so many events and activities here to attract more visitors, both from within the city of Surabaya and other cities in Indonesia. Hence, Surabaya is increasingly known for its vibrant city diversity, not just concentrated in the city center."

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah