The Westin Surabaya Officially Named 'Best Wedding Venue' in 2023 Exquisite Awards

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya has been claimed as Indonesia's "Best Wedding Venue" for Surabaya chapter, by Exquisite Awards 2023, which was announced during the awarding night in Jakarta. Exquisite Awards are accolades bestowed, for excellence in hotels, villas, restaurants, spas and bars across Indonesia and Singapore, by the Exquisite Media, one of Asia's leading media group focusing on the luxury and high-end market.

Lala Samsura, the newly appointed Complex Director of Sales and Marketing for The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah attended the night to receive the prestigious trophy. "On behalf of the entire The Westin Surabaya team, we are incredibly honoured to be acknowledged as one of the best wedding venue in Indonesia. Since the opening of our hotel, which was three years ago, we have catered hundreds of astonishing weddings; not only that they were grand and glamorous, but also highly creative and constantly becoming trend-setter in Indonesia with its renewed and unique concepts. And those are possibly done at The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center as a place that is flexible, supports the state-of the-art technology, provides high standard of services, and accessible to various guests and their needs," explained Lala.

When talking about grandeur in weddings, The Westin Surabaya has it all. The journey begins from the grand entrance at the dedicated Welcome Lobby for Grand Ballroom, with its opulent design of tall pillars with patterned mirrors in between the luxe lounge, before making their way upstairs to the main venue.

At the Grand Ballroom floor, guests will be greeted by the majestic foyer with high ceilings as the pre-function area. This specific area of more than 1,000 m2 in total can be decorated as the prelude ambiance to guests' unique themed-affair. Nearby the foyer, there are numbers of VIP rooms functioning as private waiting rooms for special guests, facilitated with complacent sofa, TV, and powder room. On another side, there is one bar nestled in one corner of the pre-function area, which can provide pre-drinks and other refreshments before the event.

Entering the Grand Ballroom, guests will be left in awe with the grandiosity of the room. It extends to 3,500 m2 with 10 m tall ceiling, and it is completely pillar-less. The ornate walls are mounted with several built-in LED screens that can showcase the event or projecting graphics to complete the ambience. The palatial crystal chandeliers hanging down from the ceiling, exude the luxurious feeling of its own. Weddings at The Westin Grand Ballroom can cater up to 3,500 guests, and to have a wedding this extravagant, the creativity options of wedding concepts are limitless.

Then, there is one essential detail to enliven the affair: food. The menu at The Westin Grand Ballroom, helmed by The Westin Culinary Team, offers a variety of dishes infused with global flavors, whether an Alaskan Snow Crab, Buddha Jumps Over the Wall Soup, or other traditional delicacies with modern twists, adjusting to the every guests' request. To top the experience, it has bottles of champagne and spirits to deliver a lasting impression of elegance and grandeur for the couple and their invited guests.

Furthermore to accommodate guest needs in weddings, The Westin Surabaya has annual 'Westin Wedding Fair', which is a nationally well-known wedding exhibition and the biggest in East Java. "Westin Wedding Fair is known as one of Indonesia's most awaited and prominent wedding fair in a hotel. We combine art and technology, providing an exhibition that pleases the guests' senses. The latest Westin Wedding Fair, we collaborated with Hian Tjen, Indonesia's well-known designer, for a spectacular fashion show and special wedding dress new collection launching. In total of 3 days, we accumulated 150+ wedding vendors from all around Indonesia joined and more than 3,000 visitors coming to the event," said Tessa Zelyana, Complex Marketing Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah.

All in all, as Westin's brand-defining venue in Surabaya, weddings at The Westin Surabaya have been thoughtfully designed to offer couples a distinctive Westin experience, with beyond-the-expectation concepts for the most important day of their lives. For the couples who would like to know more about weddings at The Westin Surabaya, they can visit the dedicated Westin Wedding Gallery at The Westin Surabaya Welcome Lobby and meet the expert Westin Wedding Team to assist them tailoring their necessities to details, since day one of preparation to their day one of forever.

For more information or wedding inquiries, please visit www.westinsurabaya.com or contact +62 (031) 2971 0000. Follow The Westin Surabaya's Instagram at @westinsurabaya.

Media Contact :

Tessa Zelyana

Complex Marketing Communications Manager, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah

Email : tessa.zelyana@westin.com

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya