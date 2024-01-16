TOKYO, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the US listed corporation as "NXMH") Tokyo based food-tech venture company and Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. (A group company of NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. and, also OTCQB Market in the US listed corporation as "DRFS") will present the world premiere of "VEGAN FOIE GRAS", "VEGAN CAVIAR" and "VEGAN TRUFFLE BUTTER" at JAPAN SELECTION 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand (January 18th to 19th 2024) for culinary, catering, hospitality and restaurant professionals followed by the general public admissions the day after. (https://js-dmk.jp/visitors/)

The special menu using the newest non-GMO soybean protein based alternative plant-based meat named "NEXT BEEF 1.0" will be offered for the tasting, along with showcasing the world premiere of "VEGAN FOIE GRAS", "VEGAN CAVIAR" and "VEGAN TRUFFLE BUTTER" for the first time in Thailand.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. and Dr. Foods Co., Ltd. are seeking for a mutually benefitable local production and distribution partner in Thailand for even greater and wider international distribution of the products aiming for the higher price competitiveness while maintaining the highest production quality in Thailand. We would like to team up together with such an industry leading company to scale up the international vegan business from Asia to American and European markets towards the future.

NEXT MEATS Co., Ltd. a Japanese subsidiary of NEXT MEATS Holdings, Inc. (OTC Market in the U.S.A. listed corporation as "NXHM") and Dr. FOODS Co., Ltd. (OTCQB Market in the US listed corporation as "DRFS") are Tokyo based food-tech venture companies that have been devoting for the research, development, and in-house production of premium Japanese-style alternative plant-based products to the world.

JAPAN SELECTION 2024 is a B2B trade fair aimed at promoting Japanese technologies, culture, and cuisine with a focus on global market. It will be open from Thursday, January 18th to 20th. (https://js-dmk.jp/visitors/)

https://www.nextmeats.global

https://dr-foods.net/en/

https://www.facebook.com/NextMeats/

https://www.instagram.com/nextmeatsjapan/

SOURCE Dr.Foods Co., Ltd