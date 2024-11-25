Thehubnews: Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Program Celebrates 20th Anniversary: Distinguished alumni from around the world invited to join the grand celebration

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, more than 1,000 new recipients of the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship from over 80 countries come to Taiwan to pursue degrees or study Mandarin. On November 8th, they participated in the "2024 Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship Recipients Orientation and Welcome Party" held at the Chang Yung-Fa Foundation. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Taiwan Scholarship and Huayu Enrichment Scholarship programs. Thus, in addition to welcoming the new scholarship recipients, the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) jointly invited representatives from foreign consulates in Taiwan to attend the event. The hosts also specially invited the awardees of the 4th "Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award (DTAA)" to receive their awards and share their study experiences in Taiwan. Just like the new scholarship recipients present, these outstanding alumni came to Taiwan from various countries to begin their educational journeys, gaining much during their studies and excelling in their respective professional fields after graduation.

In his address during the ceremony, Political Deputy Minister of Education, Chang Liao Wan-Chien, encouraged the new scholarship recipients to not only focus on their studies but also take time to explore Taiwan's diverse cultures, savor the local cuisine, and make friends with the warm and hospitable Taiwanese people. He also encouraged the recipients to become cultural ambassadors, introducing their home countries' cultures so that Taiwanese people can learn more about different cultures from around the world. He expressed his hope that all the outstanding young scholars would complete their studies and be able to proudly state: "Taiwan is my second home!" upon return to their home countries.

Chang Liao also noted that every year, the MOE nurtures many talented international students studying in Taiwan. Following graduation, whether they stay in Taiwan or return to their home countries for further studies or employment, they play important roles in their respective fields and contribute to society. It is a great honor to have the winners of the "Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award" on the day of the event share their study experiences in Taiwan. He encouraged the scholarship recipients to learn from these exemplary alumni, stride forward, and create their own life stories.

Eleven winners were selected for the 4th "Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award", originating from various countries around the world, including Taiwan's diplomatic allies such as Saint Kitts and Nevis, Paraguay and Belize, as well as the nearby countries of Indonesia and Malaysia. These award recipients have made outstanding contributions in various fields such as politics, economics, education, and civil service. Notable awardees include Donya L. Francis, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Taiwan, Fernando Luis Ramirez Gonzalez, a mayor in Paraguay, Gilroy Hughdonald Middleton, former Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, and Transport in Belize, and Lee Chin-Chen, Deputy Speaker of the Pahang State Legislative Assembly in Malaysia. In addition, some hold key administrative positions at universities, such as Indonesian awardees Aning Ayucitra and Euis Nurul Hidayah, both of whom serve as Vice Presidents at Indonesian universities. Others have achieved entrepreneurial success and are actively involved in promoting educational exchanges between Malaysia and Taiwan, including Ng Kim Poh, Peng Choong Leng, and Tang Yong Chew. Another notable awardee is Rifat Wu, a Turkish alumnus who won the Golden Bell Award for Best Host in Taiwan.

The MOE established the biennial "Distinguished Taiwan Alumni Award" in 2018. Alumni awardees are invited to return to Taiwan to receive their awards and give lectures at their alma maters. This year marks the first in-person award ceremony since the global pandemic, and all awardees attended despite their busy schedules. Their presence not only added prestige to the welcome ceremony but also allowed them to personally share their achievements and encouragement with the new scholarship recipients.

Over the past 20 years, the MOE's "Taiwan Scholarship" and "Huayu Enrichment Scholarship" programs have supported many outstanding international students who have come to Taiwan to pursue degrees or study Mandarin. It is the hope of the MOE that these students will gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's educational and academic environment and engage in meaningful interactions with the local people, becoming important bridges between Taiwan and their home countries. Furthermore, the MOE encourages these talented students to remain in Taiwan for employment after graduation, leveraging their bilingual or multilingual skills and their knowledge of both Taiwan and their home countries' cultures, becoming key talents for the business enterprises of Taiwan they expand globally.

