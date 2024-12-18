TheLotter Australia: Celebrate the Holiday Season with an Immense Mega Millions Jackpot!

Your ticket to the world's largest lottery jackpots – now in Australia.

SYDNEY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a holiday miracle! The US Mega Millions lottery is offering an incredible $1.31 billion (US$825 million) jackpot that could turn your Christmas dreams into reality, with its next draw on 20 December, 2024. Imagine welcoming 2025 with a life-changing jackpot prize!

At TheLotter Australia, customers can purchase entries to US MegaLuck, where their selections will be matched with an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Mega Millions draw from licenced US Mega Millions retailers.

"If a customer's MegaLuck numbers come up in the official Mega Millions draw, they win a prize equivalent to that awarded in Mega Millions for the respective prize division, just like in the United States! Our customers receive the full amount of the prize, before the deduction of taxes," says Piers Morgan, Director at TheLotter Australia.

Australians captivated by the major American lotteries, such as Mega Millions and Powerball, can join the excitement on mobile or the TheLotter Australia app with a quick, easy account setup.

When a customer wins, TheLotter Australia delivers prompt notifications about this good news. Small prizes are deposited directly into customers' accounts, while TheLotter Australia assists with claiming larger and jackpot prizes.

Whether it's spoiling loved ones, planning unforgettable getaways, or stepping into 2025 with limitless possibilities, Australians eager to have a go at winning a life-changing jackpot prize can secure their chances in time for the next Mega Millions draw by signing up and filling in a MegaLuck entry form at TheLotter Australia.

About TheLotter Australia

TheLotter is operated by Gaineroo Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 and licenced and regulated by Australia's Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

TheLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. TheLotter Australia's Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.

