There's no digital economy without digital finance

Regional tech B2B media leader to launch new media site for the fast-growing digital finance sector

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinklogic Media Group is launching its fourth media title, focused on digital finance - another key pillar in the digital economy that the leading regional digital B2B media group serves.

According to a Juniper Research study, global payments for e-commerce are expected to double from 2024 to 2029, from US$87 billion to $188 billion. The research firm also finds that CBDC and stablecoin transaction value will increase from an estimated US$225 billion in 2024 to $1.6 trillion in 2031 – a 612% increase.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is witnessing unprecedented growth in fintech, digital banking, embedded finance, e-payment fraud, regtech and digital currencies, leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, advanced analytics and quantum computing.

Many solution providers and PR consultants have bemoaned the lack of media outlets dedicated to digital finance. Concurring that there's a major gap to be filled, Thinklogic Media Group is spinning off DigifinAsia.net from DigiconAsia.net.

DigifinAsia is set to be the region's leading digital media for all the key areas related to digital finance, covering:

Digital Payments

Digital Banking

DeFi & Crypto

Fintech

Insurtech

Content in various formats that best tell the story includes payment fraud and identity management, digital currency adoption, tokenization and NFTs, regtech and more - featuring expert opinions, tips and strategies, case studies, industry news, research findings, and technology and market trends.

Thinklogic Media Group looks forward to collaborating with digital finance solution providers and marketers to make this new media site a useful asset for them, their clients and readers alike - just as they have built successful win-win partnerships with industry leaders in other key areas of the digital economy cybersecurity (www.cybersecasia.net), digital transformation (www.digiconasia.net) and martech (www.martechasia.net).

About Thinklogic Media Group

ThinkLogic is a leading B2B technology demand-generation company, leveraging Asia Pacific's growing database of enterprise decision-makers. We help enterprise technology solution providers grow by driving demand and awareness through our niche online publications and bespoke marketing methodology. Our current tech media sites include CybersecAsia.net, MartechAsia.net, DigiconAsia.net, which focus on cybersecurity, digital transformation, and marketing technology respectively.

Contact:

Brian Jay Salem (Mr)

Client Service Manager, Thinklogic Media Group

[email protected]

+63 9295762577

SOURCE ThinkLogic Media Group