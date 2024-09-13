Thermo King Launches Upgraded High-roof Truck Solutions in Asia Pacific

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo King, a strategic brand of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, has announced a significant upgrade to its high-roof truck solutions for RV1200/1100/1000S ultra-slim, vehicle- powered truck refrigeration units.

Specifically designed for heavy-duty refrigeration trucks, this high-roof series has achieved remarkable success in the market with its excellent performance and high reliability since its launch in 2022. With this new upgrade, Thermo King has introduced comprehensive innovations spanning from product design to production efficiency. The upgrade not only expands the driver's cab of the refrigeration truck by up to 20%, but also significantly enhances the energy efficiency by 20%. This series offers the cold chain transportation industry an innovative experience that combines superior performance with lower costs. Looking ahead, the series is set to enter more markets, such as Singapore and Malaysia.

"With over 80 years of experience in global cold chain transportation, Thermo King always adheres to the principles of customer focus, innovation and excellence," said Michael Shi, Thermo King Product Management and Engineering Leader, Asia Pacific. "We have optimized our high roof RV-series vehicle-powered truck refrigeration solutions to exceed customer expectations for efficiency, reliability and economy. The newly upgraded products quickly became popular choices in the heavy-duty truck market, reinforcing our commitment to advancing the cold chain transportation industry with our customers."

Greater refrigeration capacity and reliability

Since its launch in 2022, the high roof RV-series vehicle-powered truck refrigeration units have led the heavy-duty truck market in the Asia Pacific region, driven by strong growth in annual orders and sales. Featuring a series of innovative technologies, the newly upgraded solutions have significantly improved energy efficiency by 20%, offering exceptional performance for heavy-duty refrigeration trucks.

To meet the core demand for refrigeration efficiency in cold chain transportation, these products feature a new evaporator design, an optimized flow channel structure, and a high-fin, low-pressure resistance regenerator. These enhancements significantly improve heat exchange efficiency, ensuring that the high roof RV-series vehicle-powered truck refrigeration units can consistently deliver powerful refrigeration performance ranging from 8.5kW to 10.3kW in fresh conditions.

The high roof RV-series vehicle-powered truck refrigeration units are equipped with high-quality Thermo King compressors and an optimized shaft seal design to ensure stable operation at high speeds. Additionally, the built-in ultra-long life fan with a durability of up to 10,000 hours provides a guarantee for long-term uninterrupted operation. To address varying environmental challenges, the units feature three condensing fans, maintaining excellent performance even in extremely high-temperature conditions. By developing a series of intelligent climate control schemes tailored to different application scenarios, Thermo King has further enhanced temperature control accuracy and reliability for various transported goods in cold chain transportation.

Enhanced driver comfort with lower modification costs

In addition to delivering exceptional performance, the upgrade to these products prioritizes an optimized customer experience. The innovative ultra-slim condenser design expands the driver's cab by up to 20%, making it more spacious and comfortable. This high-roof solution is perfectly suited for a variety of heavy-duty refrigeration trucks. Furthermore, the modular structural design simplifies installation and maintenance, significantly reducing modification costs and achieving optimization in both volume and cost.

Moreover, the upgrade has enabled 80% of the standard parts to be interchangeable, optimizing costs across various areas such as compressors, system components, structural elements, electrical controls, and automated manufacturing. This not only boosts production efficiency, but also significantly reduces spare parts costs. As a result, customers are able to enjoy more economical and efficient product options, making these units an ideal choice for long-distance transportation.

About Thermo King

Thermo King – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – is a worldwide leader in sustainable transport temperature control solutions. Thermo King has been providing transport temperature control solutions for a variety of applications, including trailers, truck bodies, buses, air, shipboard containers, and railway cars since 1938. For more information, visit www.thermoking.com.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com .

