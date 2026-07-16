Thermomix® TasteMaster Cook-Off 2026 Launches in Singapore to Celebrate the Stories Behind Every Home Cook

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermomix® is bringing its first-ever Thermomix® TasteMaster Cook-Off 2026 to Singapore, a culinary competition celebrating everyday Singaporeans and the personal stories behind the dishes they love. From treasured family recipes passed down through generations to dishes inspired by life's defining moments, every home kitchen holds stories to be shared.

As one of the world's most vibrant culinary destinations, Singapore provides the perfect setting for the inaugural competition. Shaped by its rich multicultural heritage, food is central to the nation's identity, with recipes reflecting its diverse communities. Today, this passion continues to evolve, with more Singaporeans turning culinary creativity into home-based food ventures.

Celebrating Endless Possibilities

As Singaporeans navigate changing lifestyles and rising living costs, many are rediscovering the joy of creating, sharing and experimenting with food at home. More than a culinary competition, Thermomix® TasteMaster Cook-Off 2026 brings Thermomix®'s Feeding Possibilities brand platform to life, celebrating the endless possibilities that begin in the kitchen. Every meal has the potential to shape what comes next - from preserving traditions and bringing loved ones together to nurturing the next generation of aspiring cooks.

Taking place on August 15 at Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) Plaza, passionate home cooks from different walks of life will take to the stage to create dishes using the latest Thermomix® TM7 while sharing the personal story behind their creations.

Guiding the finalists will be an esteemed panel of judges comprising award-winning chef-artist Janice Wong and popular cooking creators Lennard Yeong and Javier Tan, each recognised for championing creativity and inspiring home cooks through their passion for cooking.

At the end of the competition, one home cook will be crowned Singapore's first Thermomix® TasteMaster, taking home a brand-new Thermomix® TM7 and a cash prize of S$2,000.

A Flavour-Packed Week of Culinary Discovery

The live cook-off forms the centrepiece of a week-long Thermomix® roadshow from August 10 to 16, transforming PLQ into a vibrant culinary playground for food lovers of all ages. Visitors can celebrate local flavours through live cooking demonstrations, discover their unique kitchen personality, enjoy family-friendly activities, while exploring how Thermomix® inspires creativity and confidence in the home kitchen.

"Every home kitchen holds stories that deserve to be celebrated," said Christine Wong, General Manager for Vorwerk Singapore and Malaysia. "Food has always been at the heart of Singaporean culture and identity, connecting people through shared traditions, flavours, and experiences. At Thermomix®, we believe cooking has the power to shape what comes next and the Thermomix® TasteMaster Cook-Off 2026 is our way of celebrating the possibilities and story behind every homemade dish."

"Every dish tells a story. Food has a remarkable ability to capture our memories, experiences and emotions in ways that are deeply personal," said Janice Wong, award-winning chef-artist. "What excites me most about the Thermomix® TasteMaster Cook-Off 2026 is seeing how everyday home cooks use food as a canvas for creativity and storytelling, and how their dishes can inspire and connect with others."

From now until July 26, members of the Thermomix® community can submit their entries for the Thermomix® TasteMaster Cook-Off 2026 via Instagram or the official campaign website. Participants may enter individually, as a duo with a family member, friend or their Thermomix® Advisor. Selected finalists will be invited to showcase their creations at the finale on August 15, 2026.

About Vorwerk

Vorwerk is the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances. Founded in Wuppertal, Germany, in 1883, today Vorwerk is an international family enterprise. What has always set Vorwerk apart is its closeness to people, its commitment to exceptional quality, and its conviction that good products only reveal their true strength when they are experienced. Vorwerk's core business is the production and distribution of high-quality household products centred around the Thermomix® and Kobold ecosystems, which combine innovative products with personal advice and a strong community. Vorwerk always seeks direct contact with its customers. Its advisors are at the heart of these activities and serve as central points of contact. Sustainable thinking and social engagement are firmly embedded in the company's self-image – from durable and repairable products to support for social, cultural and educational projects. The Vorwerk family also includes the akf-Group, which, as a financing partner for family-owned and owner-managed mid-sized businesses in Germany, develops tailor-made solutions for its customers based on deep industry expertise. Vorwerk generates consolidated sales of EUR 3.6 billion (2025) and operates in around 60 countries.

SOURCE Vorwerk