Thermvac high temp. furnaces overseas expansion (Ceramic CVDs, Carbon purification furnaces)

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the increasing global demand for high-purity graphite materials for semiconductors, secondary batteries, electric vehicles, solar energy, etc., Korea's Thermvac Inc.(http://www.thermvac.co.kr) is continuously developing various types of ultra-high temperature furnaces, such as SiC/TaC/B4C CVD equipment, high-purity furnaces, and graphitization furnaces, and expanding its supply to the domestic and overseas markets

First, regarding ceramic CVD equipment, Thermvac delivered large-scale SiC CVD and B4C CVD equipment to J Company in Hubei Province and A Research Institute in Beijing, respectively in China and K Research Institute in Korea over the period of 2023~2024, and for TaC CVD, they delivered equipment to T Company in Korea and S Company in Shanxi Province, China, and are currently in the process of supplying equipment with customers in Taiwan and Japan.

Meanwhile, for carbon purification furnaces, Thermvac delivered horizontal mass production equipment to K Company and K Research Institute in Korea and vertical mass production equipment to S Company in Jiangsu Province, China during the same period, and are currently in the process of making supply contract with customers in France and Taiwan. In particular, for carbon purification furnaces, as the demand for carbon purification treatment in each field of the global growth-leading industries, a flood of inquiries about equipment are coming from customers of all over the world, including Sweden, Japan, and India, and they are actively responding to them while solidifying their position as an international supplier of carbon-purification furnaces.

In relation to this, Thermvac has confirmed two important investments in 2024 to expand the supply capacity as well as to strengthen the technological competitiveness of the equipment. in the relevant field

First, in order to strengthen the technological competitiveness of the equipment, a separate factory has been purchased near the current business site in Korea and an equipment testing facility is being built. In this equipment testing facility, two ceramic CVDs, two carbon purification furnaces, a high-temperature powder continuous production furnace, and a hot press equipment will be installed sequentially. Thermvac will research the process technology of the equipment through this equipment for themselves, while also providing equipment rental services to customers so that they can perform process tests and sample production.

This is because CVD equipment or carbon purification furnaces are used in extreme environments such as high temperatures and/or hazardous corrosive gases, so durability and ease of maintenance are considered as important as equipment performance. Therefore, as an equipment manufacturer, Thermvac performs the process by themselves as an equipment user and optimizes the structure and function of vulnerable parts of the equipment in accordance with the process characteristics. At the same time, they provide customers with an opportunity to confirm the reliability of the process they have developed along with Thermvac's equipment through sample testing before investing in expensive equipment. In addition, even if the equipment has already been ordered, it will advance the commercialization of the developed item as early as possible by producing samples or prototypes during the equipment manufacturing period.

Thermvac's equipment test facility will be able to produce TaC CVD samples with a diameter of less than 400Φ and perform carbon purification processing of less than 300kg/batch by the end of 2024, and by 2025, will be expanded to enable production of SiC/B4C/PyC samples with a diameter of less than 600Φ, carbon purification processing of 500kg/batch, and continuous production of high-temperature powder at 30L/hr.

In addition, Thermvac established a vacuum furnace manufacturing plant in Huludao City, Liaoning Province, China to expand its supply capacity and registered as an overseas corporation on July 1, 2024. In the future, the Thermvac's Huludao plant will locally manufacture carbon purification furnaces, graphitization furnaces, hot presses, etc., except for CVD equipment, and supply them to Chinese customers directly. This will strengthen cost competitiveness including minimizing logistics costs, while significantly shortening supply lead time, thereby responding to the rapidly changing trends of the relevant industry.

SOURCE Thermvac