Thetan World Secures Strategic Investment from Avalanche's Blizzard Fund

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thetan World recently announced it has secured a strategic investment from the Blizzard Fund by Avalanche, a leading blockchain investment fund focused on empowering high-potential Web3 projects. This milestone marks a pivotal step in Thetan World's journey toward becoming a comprehensive GameFi ecosystem, meeting the needs of both players and investors alike.

A Promising GameFi Platform

Thetan World is created by the Web2-based team behind Thetan Arena's success. Through advanced plug-and-play technology, Thetan World is designed to establish a robust ecosystem of high-quality original games and enable players to unlock new ways to earn, offering everyone a complete "play and earn" experience. With popular titles such as Thetan Arena and Thetan Rivals and a range of new games being released, the platform has attracted over 36.8 million players, building a strong community of Thetanians.

Beyond focusing on player experience, Thetan World has also built a fully integrated financial ecosystem with useful tools such as an ROI Calculator, a token issuance platform, a digital wallet, and a convenient marketplace. This system allows investors to manage assets and execute transactions with low costs efficiently. These developments contribute to making Thetan World a complete GameFi ecosystem connecting players, investors, and KOLs, and they have opened up exciting earning opportunities for everyone.

Recognizing Thetan World's growth potential, the Blizzard Fund has supported the project's acceleration in product development, ecosystem expansion, and global market reach. Ms. Lydia Chiu, Senior vice president of BD at Avalanche and CIO of the Blizzard Fund, shared, "We believe in Thetan World's vision and ability to execute. Thetan World has the potential to become a leading Web3 platform in the gaming industry, and we're excited to bring them to the Avalanche ecosystem."

Thetan World's next activities after a series of positive signs

The partnership facilitates Thetan World with essential financial investment and strategic growth opportunities. Supported by Avalanche's industry experts, Thetan World will strengthen its economic and infrastructural foundation to enhance platform resilience. Moreover, players can expect exciting activities with the biggest-ever reward pool, including airdrop events and large-scale tournaments.

Blizzard's investment will also enable extensive promotional campaigns across Avalanche's channels, extending Thetan World's reach, expanding its community, and bolstering its presence in the GameFi market.

In short, the backing from the Blizzard Fund indicates Thetan World's growth potential and strikes an important driving force for the platform to make long-term progress in GameFi. In the coming future, Thetan World is predicted to become a premier Web3 ecosystem in the blockchain gaming industry.

About Avalanche

The Avalanche Foundation has multiple funds to support projects and developers on its blockchain network. The main fund, Blizzard, accelerates development in decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and enterprise applications. The program provides equity investments, token purchases, and technological support for promising startups, aiming to drive growth and innovation on Avalanche.

