Third Hemisphere raises capital for APAC expansion; appoints Jonathan Younger as Advisory Chair; makes 4 senior appointments

SYDNEY, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist climate, tech, and finance PR & Marketing agency Third Hemisphere has raised capital to expand into APAC in coming months, with the round led by M&C Partners and Stockhead cofounder Jonathan Younger alongside other global PR industry heavyweights.

Jonathan was also appointed Advisory Chair as one of four recent senior appointments, as the company expands its sector focus to include climate and sustainability, winning multiple accounts such as Australia's largest climate tech VC and CEFC spin-out, Virescent Ventures .

(L-R) ----- Jeremy Liddle, Executive Director, Jonathan Younger, Advisory Chair, Laura Morelli, Media Director, and Hannah Moreno, Founder and Managing Director of Third Hemisphere

Jonathan Younger is Third Hemisphere's Advisory Chair . He was co-founder of Stockhead, M&C Partners, and Radar Group, and has 25 years' experience and multiple exits as a founder, CEO, Chairman, board member, and advisor, leading multiple high-growth agency businesses from startup to scaleup and sale.

Laura Morelli is Third Hemisphere's Media Director . She has run global PR for AI company, Synthesia, and SEO SaaS platform Semrush, during an IPO and attainment of unicorn status for both. Laura has also worked with the Wall Street Journal, NY Times, BBC, Reuters, Financial Times, CNBC, Sky News, ABC, Seven, Nine, SBS, and News UK.

Glen Barry is Third Hemisphere's Creative Director . He is an award-winning branding genius, having created 300+ brand identities globally, including the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, The City of London , The Country of Estonia , FairTrade, Sony Playstation, AMEX Black Card, Toyota, Barclays, Telstra, ANZ, AFL, Crown, and Origin.

Jeffrey Coote is Third Hemisphere's Content Director. He has several decades' experience in global PR agencies; spent 8 years as a financial reporter for Bloomberg across Tokyo, Japan , and the UK; and has filled senior media and investor relations positions across APAC for companies such as Dentsu Creative PR, BPay, and Fortbridge Consulting.

The new hires will support the company's enduring vision of helping changemakers leave a legacy that positively impacts millions of people, while elevating critical initiatives such as impact investing, sustainability, social justice, gender equality, and financial inclusion.

This combination of deep talent and even deeper values is a primary factor that sets Third Hemisphere apart, according to founder and Managing Director, Hannah Moreno .

Hannah Moreno said: "This talented and values-led team will expand our leadership in climate and tech, which aligns perfectly with our commitment to leveraging PR for positive global impact. Climate tech will be a pivotal force in addressing this century's most critical challenge, and a way to save our planet and humanity as a whole.

"We're very pleased to have brought in a wide range of talent to help us showcase our clients' immense impact to the stakeholders critical to their success. This will help scale their incredible innovations, improving millions of lives around the world in the process."

Jonathan Younger, Investor and Advisory Chair, said: "Of my various private investments, only one is in a public relations company - Third Hemisphere. Observing the team's huge potential as their advisor prior to this investment, I quickly realised the potential for growth, and for Hannah and Jeremy to grow into future industry leaders.

"I strongly believe in the empowering and inspiring culture of the company, and its vision of positively impacting millions of lives globally by elevating the work of their world-changing clients."

Third Hemisphere has also expanded from pure play PR to also offer integrated marketing and branding services.

Other recent client wins include global mid-market private equity firm, The Riverside Company , green hydrogen startup HydGene Renewables , Australia's number one climate advocacy group for parents, Parents for Climate , Australia's biggest climate conference/events platform, ImpactX , and payments provider, Monoova .

Third Hemisphere ( www.thirdhemisphere.agency ) is a specialist climate, tech, and finance PR and marketing agency for innovators and leaders who are breaking new ground, and changing the world for the better.

We help our clients lead the conversation to create impact and become category leaders, through strategic and integrated communications across tier-1 news media, social, and digital channels. This drives commercial outcomes with their investors, customers, partners, talent, and governments.

Third Hemisphere was awarded 2023 Mumbrella Boutique Agency of the Year and 2023 SABRE Best Financial Services Campaign. Founder and Managing Director, Hannah Moreno, has also been awarded Mumbrella's 2023 PR Professional of the Year, and was also finalist for 2023 PR Agency Head of the Year at the PR Asia Awards and the 2021 Women in Finance Awards.

