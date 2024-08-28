Thirty-six Contestants Triumph at the Inaugural World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition Finals

FUQING, China, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 25, the Southern Shaolin Temple in Fuqing, China, hosted the final round of the first-ever World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition, drawing participants and enthusiasts from across the globe. The event brought together Wing Chun masters from around the globe, fostering friendships and spreading goodwill through martial arts as competitors fiercely vied for the prestigious laurels.

The inaugural World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition Finals - the Chi Sao (Wing Chun Push Hands) event (Photo credit: Huanqiu.com) Wing Chun martial artists from around the world gather at the birthplace of Wing Chun (Photo credit: Huanqiu.com)

Following a fierce competition, 36 participants emerged as champions in this year's event. Among them, Wu Jinheng, Dong Ziyi, Zheng Zhiyue, and seven other members of the Chinese team clinched the title in the Siu Nim Tao category. Zhang Dongxia and Yang Lexin from the Chinese team, and Violeta van Gaalen from the Dutch team, along with two others triumphed in the Seeking the Bridge category. In the Thrusting Fingers event, victors included Jacob Ethan Buckley, Vincent (Fan Sheng Ming) of Team USA, and Assen Miroslavov Ase from Bulgaria. Bradley N. Ryan (USA) secured the championship in the 8 Slashing Sword category while Alejandro Luera (USA) took first place in the Six and Half Point Long Pole event. China's Chen Zhenghong, Chen Zhongqian, and Ayla Nunnchi Gordon from the USA, together with two others, were victorious in the Wooden Dummy program. Zhang Hewen and Chen Zhongqian from China, along with Leandrin from Germany and seven others, won the Chi Sao (Wing Chun Push Hands) event.

The competition which commenced on April 3, attracted nearly 1,000 professional and amateur Wing Chun martial practitioners primarily from Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Held across nine different venues, the event unfolded in three stages: initial registration and selection, a secondary contest, and the culminating World Finals. After intense competition during the early stages, over 170 Wing Chun martial artists advanced to participate in the final rounds.

The organizers of the Finals designed the competition to highlight the distinct elements of Wing Chun, including routines, Kung Fu demonstrations, and Wing Chun combat. Featured events included Siu Nim Tao, Seeking the Bridge, Thrusting Fingers, the 8 Slashing Sword, Six and Half Point Long Pole, Wooden Dummy, and Chi Sao (Wing Chun Push Hands). Participants were grouped by age and gender, with specific categories for youth (under 16), young adults (17-39), and middle-aged adults (40+). The youth Chi Sao (Wing Chun Push Hands) event was further segmented into multiple weight classes: eight for men (48Kg, 49Kg, 57Kg, 65Kg, 73Kg, 81Kg, 89Kg, and 95Kg+), and five for women (48Kg, 49Kg, 57Kg, 65Kg, and 73Kg).

An array of internationally recognized Wing Chun masters was present to observe and mentor the participants. Zheng Zujie, a national figure in Wing Chun, led the Chinese team in showcasing the cultural appeal of the traditional martial art form during the competition. Among the notables in attendance were Benny Meng, the National Director of the United States of America Wushu Kungfu Federation and an 8-Dan Grand Master certified by the International Wushu Federation; Stanislav Bagalev, head instructor from the Bulgarian branch of the European WingTsun Organization; Erik Batstra and Robert Vogel, head instructors from the Wing-Chun Kung-Fu Association of the Netherlands; and James Javidan, President of the French Shaolin Wing Chun Association. Other noted professionals invited to attend the Finals included Augustin Wu, President of the Canada Kung Fu Association and Class A international judge of the International Wushu Federation; Jianhao Li, President of the Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association; and Yaoguang Gong, President of the Sporting Academy of Wing Chun in Taiwan region.

Shaolin culture, recognized for its global perspective and deep spiritual values, has historically served as a pivotal link between Eastern and Western civilizations. Based on archaeological excavations in the 1990s and numerous historical documents, the Southern Shaolin Temple in Fuqing, established during the Tang Dynasty's Zhenguan era, reached its zenith in the Song and Ming Dynasties, and has remained historically important due to its contribution to China's cultural heritage. Over several millennia, the culture of the temple has flourished and spread, giving rise to the Zen, martial arts, and medical traditions that have exerted a broad and far-reaching influence both in China and beyond.

Wing Chun, developed by Wu Mei, was inspired by the teachings of a Zen Master from this temple during the late Ming and early Qing dynasties. It has since evolved into a celebrated Chinese southern martial art. In 2014, the Wing Chun initiative in Fuzhou was honored as a representative project of China's national intangible cultural heritage, underscoring its profound cultural significance. As a staple of Chinese martial arts tradition, Wing Chun continues to captivate and influence practitioners worldwide.

The inaugural World Southern Shaolin Wing Chun Competition is more than just an international martial arts event; it provides a platform for Wing Chun enthusiasts globally to demonstrate their skills. This event also offered unparalleled opportunities to promote Southern Shaolin and Wing Chun cultures worldwide, facilitating the recognition of the art as a protected intellectual property (IP). The recognition opens avenues to further raise the visibility of exemplary traditional Chinese culture and enhance international cultural exchanges and integration.

The competition was overseen by the Chinese Wushu Association and the Fujian Provincial Bureau of Sports. It was jointly organized by Fuqing Municipal People's Government, the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, the Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Sports, and Fujian Traditional Wing Chun (Straits) Cultural Development Center. The Fujian Province Wing Chun Association, the Fuqing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Southern Shaolin Temple in Fuqing were responsible for executing the event. Co-organizers included the Fujian Provincial Wushu Association, the Fuzhou Municipal Wushu Association, Hadono Gold & Platinum Jewelry Factory, and Fujian Wu Mei Wing Chun Culture Development Co., Ltd., with comprehensive support from Huanqiu.com.

